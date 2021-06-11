Astros top Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Martín Maldonado hit a go-ahead double in the ninth, prompting a fan to toss an inflatable trash can onto the field, and the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Friday night.

This was Houston's first trip to Target Field with fans in the stands since 2019, and the Astros heard a chorus of boos and chants of “You're a cheater."

The Astros came into Minnesota last year and swept the Twins in the AL wild-card playoff round. There were no crowds then and, now given a chance to sound off, Twins fans made known their displeasure over Houston's sign-stealing scandal.

Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered and Alex Bregman drove in two runs for Houston, which won for the fourth time in five games. Michael Brantley added three hits for the Astros, who are 29-17 since April 22 when they were 7-10 and at the bottom of the AL West.

Ryne Stanek (1-1) allowed a ying homer to Josh Donaldson in the eighth but earned the win in relief of starter José Urquidy. Ryan Pressly notched his 10th save in 11 chances.

Donaldson homered twice and Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó also connected — alll four Minnesota drives were solo shots.