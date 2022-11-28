Astros land Abreu

First baseman José Abreu and the Houston Astros are in agreement on a three-year contract.

Abreu, who turns 36 in January, won the American League MVP award in 2020 and is second in baseball with 863 RBIs since his first season in the major leagues, 2014. He hit .304 with the Chicago White Sox, but his power dropped way off with just 15 home runs.

Abreu joins an Astros lineup with fellow Cuban Yordan Álvarez, Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña.

Abreu will replace Yuli Gurriel at first base with Houston.

The White Sox extended him for three years and $50 million after 2019, when he led the AL with 123 RBIs.