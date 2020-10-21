As Timberwolves mull No. 1 pick options, three-point shooting is scarce

Looking around at the potential pool of top draft prospects, which the Wolves are still sorting through with less than a month left until they pick, there aren't a lot of encouraging initial signs when you look at their raw numbers.

LaMelo Ball shot 25% last season in Australia, Anthony Edwards shot 29% at Georgia and James Wiseman attempted exactly one three-pointer in three games at Memphis — so the data on him is at best incomplete.

Extending that pool out a bit, Isaac Okuru was a 29% three-point shooter at Auburn, Deni Avdija shot 27% in Israel last season. The Wolves dive deep into just how these players are coming across their attempts.

"How did you get those shots? Is it catch and shoot, which we perceive as easier shots, vs. off-the-dribble," Rosas said. "What is your role on the team and your ability to create those shots?"

To Rosas' point about free-throw shooting also being an indicator of how well a player may shoot, Ball and Edwards shot 72% and 77% from the line, respectively.

Also figuring into their evaluation is the actual mechanics of the shot, and Rosas said the Wolves have their performance evaluators analyzing the biomechanics of each prospect's shot.