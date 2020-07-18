As retirment looms Koivu prepares for postseason

Even once the restart was official, Koivu still wondered how smooth the transition would go. But now that he's been on the ice at training camp with his teammates, it feels almost back to normal.

"It was strange times," Koivu said. "Still is. But once we stopped playing and the unknown of what's going to happen, how long it's going to take, things like that, I think that was the challenge as a hockey player and in our situation. But now that's behind us."

Before the NHL shut down, Koivu was in the midst of an eventful season.

He returned from a knee injury and crossed the 1,000-game threshold in December, becoming just the 55th player in NHL history to log all those games with the same team.

Koivu then had another injury setback, suffering a groin injury, and his minutes were down as he played lower in the lineup. At the time of the pause, he was centering the fourth line between wingers Ryan Donato and Ryan Hartman and the three have been reunited at camp.

His profile, however, was on the rise leading up to the trade deadline in February as many wondered if he would waive the no-movement clause in his two-year, $11 million contract to potentially facilitate a trade to a new team.