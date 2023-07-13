Jul 13, 2023 54 min ago 0 1 of 2 Noah Riedinger connects for a hit during Wednesday's game against Grand Forks. DARREN GIBBINS, TRIBUNE Related to this story Most Popular 2nd zone of critical mineral enrichment discovered in southwestern North Dakota The North Dakota Geological Survey has discovered a second area in the Badlands that it says contains high levels of critical minerals -- a fi… BNSF begins construction on new rail bridge over Missouri River; project will take 4 years BNSF Railway has begun work to replace the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge over the Missouri River following years of permitting and preparation. Basin Electric CEO resigns; co-op launching search for new leader Basin Electric Power Cooperative CEO and General Manager Todd Telesz has resigned after less than two years on the job. The co-op is launching… Thousands gather in New Salem for sixth ND Country Fest NEW SALEM -- Thousands of country music fans have gathered under the watchful eyes of the Salem Sue cow statue outside of New Salem for the si… Man at center of Bismarck officer's firing arrested for previous run-ins with police A man severely beaten during an encounter with Bismarck police in March that led to an officer's firing is in custody on warrants related to t…