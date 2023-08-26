Aug 26, 2023 56 min ago 0 1 of 2 Century's Jerys Burckhard breaks a tackle, picking up a few yards after contact against West Fargo on Friday at the Bowl. DARREN GIBBINS, TRIBUNE Related to this story Most Popular Hershey’s to close Dot’s Pretzels flagship facility in Velva The Hershey Co. has decided to close its Velva facility for producing Dot’s Pretzels, a Hershey’s spokesperson announced Tuesday. Bismarck gym employee accused of surreptitiously filming women in tanning booth An employee of Planet Fitness in Bismarck is accused of putting a hidden camera in a tanning booth and capturing video of at least four women … Bismarck intersection to close for day The intersection of Kites Lane and Prairie Hawk Drive in Bismarck will be closed to through traffic for much of Tuesday for a water line repair. Bug causes widespread internet outages in North Dakota; DCN working to prevent repeat Around 60% of North Dakota residents and parts of state government experienced internet outages on Thursday. Inmate pleads guilty to committing sex crimes from behind bars A Williston man now imprisoned for attempted murder in a gang-related shooting in Bismarck two years ago has pleaded guilty to committing sex …