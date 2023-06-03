Jun 3, 2023 19 min ago 0 1 of 2 Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Matt Waletzko (79) celebrates with kicker Brett Maher (19) after his game-winning field goal to beat the Bengals on Sept. 18. RON JENKINS, ASSOCIATED PRESS DAVE SAMSON, FARGO FORUM Related to this story Most Popular 'Nothin' But a Good Time': Bret Michaels brings the '80s to New Town with a 'twist' Being one of the biggest rock stars on the planet over the course of almost four decades hasn’t given Bret Michaels an inflated sense of self-… 4 Memorial Day Honor Run motorcycles involved in crash; 4 riders injured A crash involving four motorcycles and a pickup truck in Morton County on Memorial Day injured four people, two of them seriously. Fort Lincoln Trolley up for sale; Mandan attraction has been family owned since 1989 Owners of the Fort Lincoln Trolley are seeking to continue the legacy of rail in Mandan by passing on their business. $3.1 million Dale Pahlke Arena opens in Mandan, in time for Mandan Rodeo Days over Fourth of July The Mandan Parks & Recreation Department unveiled the new Dale Pahlke Arena on Thursday. Officials say the facility will not only enhance … Bank of North Dakota shows record profits; Burgum criticizes general fund transfer The state-owned Bank of North Dakota reported assets of $10.2 billion at the end of 2022, a second straight year of a record.