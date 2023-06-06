Gov. Doug Burgum is portrayed as "a new leader" in a YouTube video posted Monday in advance of Burgum's expected Wednesday announcement that he will seek the Republican endorsement for president.
Gov. Doug Burgum fixes a barbwire fence in this image from a YouTube video posted Monday in advance of Burgum's expected Wednesday announcement that he will seek the Republican endorsement for president.
