Jul 12, 2023 38 min ago 0 1 of 2 Govs pitcher nick Patton delivers during Tuesday's game against the Chiefs at Municipal Ballpark. DARREN GIBBINS, TRIBUNE Related to this story Most Popular BNSF begins construction on new rail bridge over Missouri River; project will take 4 years BNSF Railway has begun work to replace the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge over the Missouri River following years of permitting and preparation. 2nd zone of critical mineral enrichment discovered in southwestern North Dakota The North Dakota Geological Survey has discovered a second area in the Badlands that it says contains high levels of critical minerals -- a fi… Thousands gather in New Salem for sixth ND Country Fest NEW SALEM -- Thousands of country music fans have gathered under the watchful eyes of the Salem Sue cow statue outside of New Salem for the si… Basin Electric CEO resigns; co-op launching search for new leader Basin Electric Power Cooperative CEO and General Manager Todd Telesz has resigned after less than two years on the job. The co-op is launching… A big change is coming to Subway restaurants today The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…