Jul 10, 2023 42 min ago 0 1 of 2 Related to this story Most Popular BNSF begins construction on new rail bridge over Missouri River; project will take 4 years BNSF Railway has begun work to replace the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge over the Missouri River following years of permitting and preparation. Thousands gather in New Salem for sixth ND Country Fest NEW SALEM -- Thousands of country music fans have gathered under the watchful eyes of the Salem Sue cow statue outside of New Salem for the si… A big change is coming to Subway restaurants today The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year… Traditional events to mark Fourth of July period in Bismarck-Mandan Preparations are underway in Bismarck and Mandan for a number of events celebrating Independence Day. Mandan woman accused of trespassing, threatening police with knife A Mandan woman allegedly entered a home in the city without permission and then pulled a knife on police when officers responded to the scene.