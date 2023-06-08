Jun 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Denver nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket over Miami heat forward Kevin Love (42) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. REBECCA BLACKWELL, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Road map to rare earth riches emerges in North Dakota The North Dakota Geological Survey has drafted a report that provides a road map to explore lignite coal and organic-rich mudstone that contai… Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to sex with student A Bismarck woman has pleaded not guilty to having sex with a student while employed as an instructional aide at Century High School. Mandan man gets 3 years of probation in cases involving ex-girlfriends A Mandan man has pleaded guilty to charges related to setting one of his former girlfriend’s cars on fire and threatening to kill another form… 'American Pickers' Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe reunite Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another. Woman charged with arson for Bismarck hotel fire A Spearfish, South Dakota, woman is charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to her Bismarck hotel room last month, court records say.