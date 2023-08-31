Aug 31, 2023 40 min ago 0 1 of 2 Lewellyn Johnson Related to this story Most Popular USS North Dakota getting new commanding officer; submarine to undergo upgrades A U.S. Navy submarine that carries the North Dakota name is getting a new commanding officer. ATF, gun rights advocates at odds over forced-reset triggers; North Dakota suit dismissed The internet videos are alarming to some, thrilling to others: Gun enthusiasts spraying bullets from AR-15-style rifles equipped with an after… Bismarck man accused of sex with teenager A 36-year-old Bismarck man faces felony charges for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old girl and paying her with marijuana or alcohol. Trump praises Burgum after presidential debate Doug Burgum may not have had a breakthrough moment at the first GOP presidential debate Wednesday night, but he’s earned the praise of the 202… Thief steals former Gov. Ed Schafer's SUV as he hosts a radio show Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer has learned a lesson about locking his vehicle. He was hosting a Fargo radio show when police called askin…