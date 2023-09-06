This undated photo provided by the bureau of alcohol, tobacco, Firearms and explosives, shows the FRT-15 made by Rare Breed Triggers, an aftermarket device for AR-15-style rifles that allows them to shoot seemingly as fast as fully automatic weapons. evidence shows rare breed triggers fraudulently misled consumers that the devices were legal and continued selling them deceptively even after being warned by the government, a federal judge in New York ruled Tuesday, sept. 5, 2023.