Aug 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 President Donald trump records a video statement on Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose garden. HOUSE SELECT COMMITTEE VIA AP Rioters wave flags Jan. 6, 2021, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular North Dakota State Fair sets attendance record A record number of people attended the North Dakota State Fair in Minot this year. Remembering Al Wolf, our friend My friend and colleague Albert Wolf died on July 24. He was 92 years old. Dan's Supermarkets in Bismarck-Mandan being rebranded as Family Fare The five Dan's Supermarket grocery stores in Bismarck-Mandan are being rebranded as Family Fare. Animal anthrax confirmed in Grant County; 1st case in North Dakota this year North Dakota has its first confirmed case of livestock anthrax this year, in Grant County.The case in a beef herd was confirmed Wednesday by t… Fargo gunman was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says The heavily armed man who killed one Fargo police officer and wounded two as they were investigating a traffic stop had been interviewed about…