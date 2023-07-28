Jul 28, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Piepkorn Ruby Related to this story Most Popular Tuttle father and son win North Dakota Governor's Walleye Cup on 20th attempt Tuttle father and son Steven and Weston Weisenburger have been trying for 20 years to win the North Dakota Governor’s Walleye Cup tournament. … Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s song controversy Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.” Dan's Supermarkets in Bismarck-Mandan being rebranded as Family Fare The five Dan's Supermarket grocery stores in Bismarck-Mandan are being rebranded as Family Fare. First come-first served North Dakota deer licenses available beginning Wednesday More than 2,500 deer licenses that remain available in five hunting units for North Dakota’s 2023 deer gun season will be available beginning … Washburn teacher accused of sex crimes sentenced to State Penitentiary A male Washburn teacher accused of sexual contact with a female student last year is serving about five years in the North Dakota State Penite…