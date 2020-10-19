 Skip to main content
Area sports
agate

Area sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

N.D. POLLS

Class AAA football poll

Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts.;LW

1. Century (10);6-0;67;1

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3);6-0);58;2

3. Bismarck (2);6-0;55;3

4. Fargo Davies;6-1;30;4

5. West Fargo;4-2;12;5

Also receiving votes: Jamestown (4-2), Fargo Shanley (4-3).

Class AA football poll

Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts.;LW

1. St. Mary’s (15);7-0;75;1

2. Hillsboro-Central Valley;7-1;59;2

3. Beulah;5-2;39;4

4. Kindred;4-1;37;3

5. Central Cass;3-4;7;5

Also receiving votes: Devils Lake (3-5), Valley City (2-4).

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;4;0;0;8

Minot;2;0;2;6

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2

BOBCATS;1;3;0;2

Austin;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud;0;2;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;0;0;0

Janesville;0;0;0;0

Kenai River;0;0;0;0

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maryland;3;0;1;7

Maine;3;1;0;6

Johnstown;2;0;2;6

Danbury;2;1;0;4

New Jersey;1;1;2;4

NE Generals;0;3;0;0

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Amarillo;0;0;0;0

Lone Star;0;0;0;0

New Mexico;0;0;0;0

Odessa;0;0;0;0

Shreveport;0;0;0;0

Wichita Falls;0;0;0;0

Thursday, Oct. 22

Johnstown at NE Generals

Friday, Oct. 23

Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Johnstown at NE Generals

New Jersey at Maine

Danbury at Maryland

New Mexico at Lone Star

Saturday, Oct. 24

Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Maine

Danbury at Maryland

Odessa at Wichita Falls

New Mexico at Lone Star

Sunday, Oct. 25

New Jersey at Maine

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Friday, Oct. 30

BOBCATS at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.

Austin at Aberdeen

Maryland at Danbury

NE Generals at Maine

New Jersey at Johnstown

New Mexico at Odessa

Saturday, Oct. 31

St. Cloud at Minn. Wilderness

Austin at Aberdeen

New Jersey at Johnstown

NE Generals at Maine

Maryland at Danbury

Lone Star at Amarillo

New Mexico at Odessa

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Danbury at Maine

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Danbury at NE Generals

Thursday, Nov. 5

Fairbanks at Janesville

Friday, Nov. 6

Minot at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.

Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians

Kenai River at Chippewa Falls

Maryland at Maine

Johnstown at New Jersey

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Odessa

Lone Star at New Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 7

Minot at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.

Minn. Wilderness at Austin

Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians

Maryland at Maine

Johnstown at New Jersey

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Odessa

Lone Star at New Mexico

Sunday, Nov. 8

Lone Star at New Mexico

Tuesday, Nov. 10

BOBCATS at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Maine at Danbury

Thursday, Nov. 12

Kenai River at Chippewa Falls

