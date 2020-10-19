Area sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. POLLS
Class AAA football poll
Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts.;LW
1. Century (10);6-0;67;1
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3);6-0);58;2
3. Bismarck (2);6-0;55;3
4. Fargo Davies;6-1;30;4
5. West Fargo;4-2;12;5
Also receiving votes: Jamestown (4-2), Fargo Shanley (4-3).
Class AA football poll
Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts.;LW
1. St. Mary’s (15);7-0;75;1
2. Hillsboro-Central Valley;7-1;59;2
3. Beulah;5-2;39;4
4. Kindred;4-1;37;3
5. Central Cass;3-4;7;5
Also receiving votes: Devils Lake (3-5), Valley City (2-4).
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;4;0;0;8
Minot;2;0;2;6
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2
BOBCATS;1;3;0;2
Austin;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud;0;2;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;0;0;0
Janesville;0;0;0;0
Kenai River;0;0;0;0
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maryland;3;0;1;7
Maine;3;1;0;6
Johnstown;2;0;2;6
Danbury;2;1;0;4
New Jersey;1;1;2;4
NE Generals;0;3;0;0
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Amarillo;0;0;0;0
Lone Star;0;0;0;0
New Mexico;0;0;0;0
Odessa;0;0;0;0
Shreveport;0;0;0;0
Wichita Falls;0;0;0;0
Thursday, Oct. 22
Johnstown at NE Generals
Friday, Oct. 23
Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Johnstown at NE Generals
New Jersey at Maine
Danbury at Maryland
New Mexico at Lone Star
Saturday, Oct. 24
Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
New Jersey at Maine
Danbury at Maryland
Odessa at Wichita Falls
New Mexico at Lone Star
Sunday, Oct. 25
New Jersey at Maine
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Friday, Oct. 30
BOBCATS at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Austin at Aberdeen
Maryland at Danbury
NE Generals at Maine
New Jersey at Johnstown
New Mexico at Odessa
Saturday, Oct. 31
St. Cloud at Minn. Wilderness
Austin at Aberdeen
New Jersey at Johnstown
NE Generals at Maine
Maryland at Danbury
Lone Star at Amarillo
New Mexico at Odessa
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Danbury at Maine
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Danbury at NE Generals
Thursday, Nov. 5
Fairbanks at Janesville
Friday, Nov. 6
Minot at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians
Kenai River at Chippewa Falls
Maryland at Maine
Johnstown at New Jersey
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Saturday, Nov. 7
Minot at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Minn. Wilderness at Austin
Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians
Maryland at Maine
Johnstown at New Jersey
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Sunday, Nov. 8
Lone Star at New Mexico
Tuesday, Nov. 10
BOBCATS at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Maine at Danbury
Thursday, Nov. 12
Kenai River at Chippewa Falls
