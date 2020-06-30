Area sports

LEINGANG GETS OFFER FROM MINNESOTA
Andew Leingang, Century’s all-state lineman, has added a third Power 5 scholarship offer.
The higly-recruited Patriots standout has received an offer from the University of Minnesota of the Big Ten. It’s the third offer from a Power 5 school, along with Kansas State and Arizona State.
Leingang announced his latest offer on Twitter on Tuesday, posting “I am blessed and excited to have received an offer from @GopherFootball after a conversation with @Callybrian! I am thankful for the opportunity and look forward to learning more about the program!”
Other reported offers for Leingang include North Dakota State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, Western Kentucky, Wyoming, Central Michigan, Yale, Montana State and Colorado State.
