Area sports

LEINGANG GETS OFFER FROM MINNESOTA

The higly-recruited Patriots standout has received an offer from the University of Minnesota of the Big Ten. It’s the third offer from a Power 5 school, along with Kansas State and Arizona State.

Leingang announced his latest offer on Twitter on Tuesday, posting “I am blessed and excited to have received an offer from @GopherFootball after a conversation with @Callybrian! I am thankful for the opportunity and look forward to learning more about the program!”