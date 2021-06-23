Area sports

LEGION BASEBALL
DICKINSON 13, BISMARCK SENATORS 11
At Dickinson
Senators;102;260;0;-;11;13;5
Dickinson;530;164;x;-;19;14;2
Hayden Fitterer, Casey Fischer (5) and Kaiden Heidt, Traiden Kalfell (4); Dawson Penny; Aidon Rodakowski (5), Lane Richard (5) and Landon Olson. W – Rodakowski. L – Fitterer. HR – None.
Highlights: Senators – Tate Erickson 1-for-2, double, 2 R, RBI; Fischer 2-for-4, R, RBI; Kaden LaFrenz 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Heidt 1-for-3, double, R; Ian Funk 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Brady Helm 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Kalfell 3-for-4, triple, 2 R, RBI. Dickinson – Olson 3-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Hunter Desclamp 3-for-5, 3 R; Colin Tschetter 2-for-5, triple, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Kaeden Krieg 1-for-4, 2 R; Penny 1-for-2, 4R, 2 RBIs; Rodakowski 3-for-4, triple, 2 R, 6 RBIs.
DICKINSON 5-0, MANDAN 3-10
(Tuesday)
Dickinson 5, Mandan 3
Mandan;001;002;0;--;3;6;1
Dickinson;012;200;x;--;5;6;1
Lucas Burgum and Isaac Huettl; Carson Weiler and Riley O'Donnell. W -- Weiler. L -- Burgum. HR -- D, O'Donnell.
Highlights: M -- Brayden Bunnell 1-for-3, double, 1 R, 1 RBI; Blake Arenz 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Burgum 2-for-3, double, 1 R, 1 RBI. D -- O'Donnell 1-for-3, HR, 1 R, 1 RBI; Isaac Dailey 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Nick Deschamp 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI; Weiler 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.
Mandan 10, Dickinson 0
Mandan;131;112;1;--;10;8;1
Dickinson;000;000;0;--;0;3;4
Ben Kleinknecht and Isaac Huettl; Jadon Bast, Aiden Haich (6) and Riley O'Donnell. W -- Kleinknecht. L -- Bast.
Highlights: M -- Stetson Kuntz 2-for-4, 2 R; Blake Arenz 1-for-2, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Anthony Johnson 1-for-2, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Turner Locken 1-for-1, 1 RBI; Kleinknecht 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO. D -- Carson Weiler, Aiden Haich and Isaac Dailey singled.
Records: Mandan 2-4 statewide, 8-8 overall; Dickinson 2-2 statewide.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;14-8;.636;--
Kenosha;12-11;.522;2.5
Kokomo;12-11;.522;2.5
Kalamazoo;10-13;.435;4.5
Rockford;10-13;.435;4.5
Battle Creek;8-14;.364;6
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;15-9;.625;--
Wisconsin;15-9;.625;--
Wisconsin Rapids;13-11;.542;2
Lakeshore;12-12;.500;3
Madison;10-14;.417;5
Green Bay;9-15;.375;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;16-7;.695;—
La Crosse;11-12;.478;5
Duluth;8-16;.333;8.5
Eau Claire;8-16;.333;8.5
Minnesota;3-13;.188;9.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;16-6;.727;--
Bismarck;16-8;.667;1
Mankato;14-7;.667;1.5
Willmar;11-13;.458;6
Rochester;7-12;.368;7
Wednesday, June 23
Bismarck 6, Minnesota 5
Lakeshore 26, Madison 7, first game
Madison 6, Lakeshore 5, second game
Fond du Lac 7, Wisconsin 1, first game
Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin 3, second game
Duluth 4, Eau Claire 0, first game
Eau Claire 7, Duluth 4, second game
Wisconsin Rapids 11, Green Bay 0, first game
Green Bay 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4, second game
Mankato 6, Rochester 3, first game
Mankato at Rochester, second game, n
Waterloo 12, La Crosse 7, first game
Waterloo at La Crosse, second game
St. Cloud 5, Willmar 3, first game
St. Cloud 9, Willmar 3, second game
Kokomo 6, Traverse City 2
Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 2
Rockford 8, Kalamazoo 7
Thursday, June 24
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Rockford (2)
Traverse City at Kokomo (2)
Kenosha at Battle Creek (2)
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids
Minnesota at Mankato
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Green Bay at Madison
Waterloo at Duluth
Rochester at Willmar
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Frisco;4-0
Spokane;5-1
Arizona;4-2
Iowa;4-2
Bismarck;5-3
Massachusetts;4-3
Sioux Falls;3-3
Green Bay;3-4
Duke City;2-3
Tucson;1-4
Northern Arizona;0-5
Friday, June 25
Iowa at Green Bay
Saturday, June 26
Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Northern Arizona
Frisco at Duke City
Spokane at Arizona