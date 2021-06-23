 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area sports
agate

Area sports

LEGION BASEBALL

DICKINSON 13, BISMARCK SENATORS 11

At Dickinson

Senators;102;260;0;-;11;13;5

Dickinson;530;164;x;-;19;14;2

Hayden Fitterer, Casey Fischer (5) and Kaiden Heidt, Traiden Kalfell (4); Dawson Penny; Aidon Rodakowski (5), Lane Richard (5) and Landon Olson. W – Rodakowski. L – Fitterer. HR – None.

Highlights: Senators – Tate Erickson 1-for-2, double, 2 R, RBI; Fischer 2-for-4, R, RBI; Kaden LaFrenz 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Heidt 1-for-3, double, R; Ian Funk 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Brady Helm 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Kalfell 3-for-4, triple, 2 R, RBI. Dickinson – Olson 3-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Hunter Desclamp 3-for-5, 3 R; Colin Tschetter 2-for-5, triple, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Kaeden Krieg 1-for-4, 2 R; Penny 1-for-2, 4R, 2 RBIs; Rodakowski 3-for-4, triple, 2 R, 6 RBIs.

DICKINSON 5-0, MANDAN 3-10

(Tuesday)

Dickinson 5, Mandan 3

Mandan;001;002;0;--;3;6;1

Dickinson;012;200;x;--;5;6;1

Lucas Burgum and Isaac Huettl; Carson Weiler and Riley O'Donnell. W -- Weiler. L -- Burgum. HR -- D, O'Donnell.

Highlights: M -- Brayden Bunnell 1-for-3, double, 1 R, 1 RBI; Blake Arenz 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Burgum 2-for-3, double, 1 R, 1 RBI. D -- O'Donnell 1-for-3, HR, 1 R, 1 RBI; Isaac Dailey 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Nick Deschamp 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI; Weiler 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.

Mandan 10, Dickinson 0

Mandan;131;112;1;--;10;8;1

Dickinson;000;000;0;--;0;3;4

Ben Kleinknecht and Isaac Huettl; Jadon Bast, Aiden Haich (6) and Riley O'Donnell. W -- Kleinknecht. L -- Bast.

Highlights: M -- Stetson Kuntz 2-for-4, 2 R; Blake Arenz 1-for-2, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Anthony Johnson 1-for-2, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Turner Locken 1-for-1, 1 RBI; Kleinknecht 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO. D -- Carson Weiler, Aiden Haich and Isaac Dailey singled.

Records: Mandan 2-4 statewide, 8-8 overall; Dickinson 2-2 statewide.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;14-8;.636;--

Kenosha;12-11;.522;2.5

Kokomo;12-11;.522;2.5

Kalamazoo;10-13;.435;4.5

Rockford;10-13;.435;4.5

Battle Creek;8-14;.364;6

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;15-9;.625;--

Wisconsin;15-9;.625;--

Wisconsin Rapids;13-11;.542;2

Lakeshore;12-12;.500;3

Madison;10-14;.417;5

Green Bay;9-15;.375;6

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;16-7;.695;—

La Crosse;11-12;.478;5

Duluth;8-16;.333;8.5

Eau Claire;8-16;.333;8.5

Minnesota;3-13;.188;9.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;16-6;.727;--

Bismarck;16-8;.667;1

Mankato;14-7;.667;1.5

Willmar;11-13;.458;6

Rochester;7-12;.368;7

Wednesday, June 23

Bismarck 6, Minnesota 5

Lakeshore 26, Madison 7, first game

Madison 6, Lakeshore 5, second game

Fond du Lac 7, Wisconsin 1, first game

Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin 3, second game

Duluth 4, Eau Claire 0, first game

Eau Claire 7, Duluth 4, second game

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Green Bay 0, first game

Green Bay 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4, second game

Mankato 6, Rochester 3, first game

Mankato at Rochester, second game, n

Waterloo 12, La Crosse 7, first game

Waterloo at La Crosse, second game

St. Cloud 5, Willmar 3, first game

St. Cloud 9, Willmar 3, second game

Kokomo 6, Traverse City 2

Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 2

Rockford 8, Kalamazoo 7

Thursday, June 24

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Rockford (2)

Traverse City at Kokomo (2)

Kenosha at Battle Creek (2)

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids

Minnesota at Mankato

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Green Bay at Madison

Waterloo at Duluth

Rochester at Willmar

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Frisco;4-0

Spokane;5-1

Arizona;4-2

Iowa;4-2

Bismarck;5-3

Massachusetts;4-3

Sioux Falls;3-3

Green Bay;3-4

Duke City;2-3

Tucson;1-4

Northern Arizona;0-5

Friday, June 25

Iowa at Green Bay

Saturday, June 26

Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Northern Arizona

Frisco at Duke City

Spokane at Arizona

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News