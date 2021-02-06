 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area sports
agate

Area sports

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College men’s basketball

Denver 85, North Dakota 81, OT

Mayville State 74, Dakota State 67

Jamestown 100, Midland, Neb. 74

Northern State 70, Mary 59

Oral Roberts 80, North Dakota State 74

Valley City State 78, Waldorf 71

Viterbo 93, Dickinson State 74

College women’s basketball

Bismarck State 93, United Tribes 66

Dakota State 75, Mayville State 56

Midland, Neb. 80, Jamestown 74

Minot State 65, Minnesota State-Moorhead 61

North Dakota 75, Denver 70

North Dakota State 78, Oral Roberts 63

Northern State 70, Mary 59

Valley City State 73, Waldorf 70

Viterbo 77, Dickinson State 64, OT

High school boys basketball

Barnes County North 56, Maple Valley 41

Bismarck Legacy 72, Williston 28

Dickinson Trinity 53, Minot Ryan 32

Enderlin 62, Shiloh Christian 54

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 69, Powers Lake 64

Flasher 58, White Shield 45

Garrison 71, Grant County 33

Heart River 62, Trenton 39

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 88, Fargo Oak Grove 82

Midway-Minto 103, Warwick 42

Minot Sophs 71, Williston Trinity Christian 65

Minot Our Redeemer’s 57, Glenburn 35

Moorhead, Minn. 56, Fargo Shanley 54

New Rockford-Sheyenne 70, St. John 56

New Salem-Almont 62, Beach 37

North Border 86, Lakota 38

North Star 64, Harvey-Wells County 51

Turtle Mountain 73, Jamestown 57

Wahpeton 84, Breckenridge, Minn. 76

High school girls basketball

Benson County 53, Griggs-Midkota 37

Bismarck Legacy 83, Williston 32

Breckenridge, Minn. 72, Wahpeton 60

Carrington 60, Shiloh Christian 54

Center-Stanton 50, Beulah 43

Central Cass 70, Sargent County 37

Fargo Oak Grove 56, Park Christian, Minn. 36

Hankinson 50, Maple Valley 43

Hazen 55, Glen Ullin-Hebron 49

Linton-HMB 73, Wilton-Wing 68

Midway-Minto 84, Hillsboro-Central Valley 23

Minot Ryan 38, Dickinson Trinity 31

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 65, Ray 35

Nelson County 62, Hatton-Northwood 39

North Star 50, Bottineau 40

Parshall 58, Divide County 55

Powers Lake 42, New Town 34

South Prairie 65, Max 33

Standing Rock 67, Strasburg-Zeeland 26

Towner-Granville-Upham 41, Rolette-Wolford 37

Trenton 55, Heart River 29

Velva 40, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 36

Warwick 59, White Shield 45

Westhope-Newburg 50, Rolla 49

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 62, Richland 56

High school boys hockey

Bismarck Century 5, Bottineau-Rugby 3

Grafton-Park River 5, Bagley-Fosston, Minn. 4

Grand Forks Central 2, Warroad, Minn. 2, OT

Grand Forks Red River 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Minot 6, Dickinson 1

Williston 4, Mandan 2

High school girls hockey

Fargo North-South 10, Dickinson 0

Grand Forks 4, Jamestown 2

Mandan 9, Williston 0

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News