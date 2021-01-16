Area sports

SUEKER, UND DEFEAT NDSU IN OT
GRAND FORKS – Mitchell Sueker scored 22 points to lead five players in double figures as North Dakota defeated North Dakota State 82-78 in overtime on Saturday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, getting a weekend split in the rivals’ Summit League series.
Filip Rebraca added 21, Ethan Igbanugo 18, Tyree Ihenacho 11 and Bentiu Panoam 10 as UND improved to 4-11, 3-3 in the conference, handing the Bison their first league loss in the process.
Rocky Kreuser scored a game-high 32 to lead NDSU (7-7, 5-1 Summit). Sam Griesel added 11 and Jarius Cook, Tyree Eady abnd Grant Nelson each finished with 10.
UND travels to South Dakota State next weekend while NDSU hosts Denver.
DIETZ, BISON EDGE UND IN OT
GRAND FORKS – Emily Dietz scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help North Dakota State to a 71-68 overtime victory over North Dakota on Saturday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
Heaven Hamling added 14 and Kadie Deaton 10 as NDSU (9-2, 4-1 Summit) finished off a weekend Summit League sweep.
Olivia Lane led North Dakota (0-11, 0-5 Summit), with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Juliet Gordon added 14 points and nine rebounds. Mandan’s Megan Zander had 10 points and Maggie Manson 11.
Claire Orth’s putback with 6.1 seconds left forced OT.
NDSU hosts Denver next weekend while UND travels to South Dakota State.
BOBCATS WIN ON SECOND-PERIOD BURST
The Bismarck Bobcats rode a three-goal second period to a 5-1 victory over Fairbanks in NAHL hockey at the VFW Sports Center on Saturday.
With the victory, Bismarck improved its record to 9-10-3.
Leading 1-0 on Jon Ziskie's first-period goal, the Bobcats made it 4-0 on two tallies by George Grannis and another by Jack Conroy.
Barak Braslavski scored the only Fairbanks goal in the third period.
Lars Rodne added a power-play goal late for the Bobcats.
Cameron Korpi picked up the win in the Bismarck net with 24 saves. Kayden Hargraves made 21 stops for Fairbanks, now 5-6-0.