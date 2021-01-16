Area sports

SUEKER, UND DEFEAT NDSU IN OT

GRAND FORKS – Mitchell Sueker scored 22 points to lead five players in double figures as North Dakota defeated North Dakota State 82-78 in overtime on Saturday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, getting a weekend split in the rivals’ Summit League series.

Filip Rebraca added 21, Ethan Igbanugo 18, Tyree Ihenacho 11 and Bentiu Panoam 10 as UND improved to 4-11, 3-3 in the conference, handing the Bison their first league loss in the process.

Rocky Kreuser scored a game-high 32 to lead NDSU (7-7, 5-1 Summit). Sam Griesel added 11 and Jarius Cook, Tyree Eady abnd Grant Nelson each finished with 10.

UND travels to South Dakota State next weekend while NDSU hosts Denver.

DIETZ, BISON EDGE UND IN OT

GRAND FORKS – Emily Dietz scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help North Dakota State to a 71-68 overtime victory over North Dakota on Saturday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Heaven Hamling added 14 and Kadie Deaton 10 as NDSU (9-2, 4-1 Summit) finished off a weekend Summit League sweep.