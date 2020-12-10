Area sports

MINNESOTA-DULUTH, NORTH DAKOTA SKATE TO TIE

OMAHA, Neb. – Nick Swaney scored the only goal in the shootout as Minnesota-Duluth edged North Dakota in a showdown of two highly-ranked teams on Thursday in the National Collegeiate Hocke4y Conference pod at Baxter Arena.

No. 1-ranked North Dakota and No. 3-ranked Duluth skated to a 2-2 tie, with the Bulldogs getting the extra point in the NCHC standings with the shootout win.

Jesse Jacques scored at 7:03 of the first to give Duluth a 1-0 lead.

Riese Gaber evened it up at 12:08 of the second, notching his third goal of the season off an assist from Jordan Kawaguchi.

Shane Pinto gave North Dakota the lead at 12:24 of the third, scoring on the man advantage. Matt Kiersted and Kawaguchi assisted on Pinto’s third goal of the season for a 2-1 advantage.

UMD’s Cole Koepke evened it up at 16:35, assisted by Matt Anderson.

Neither team scored in the overtime session, with North Dakota killing off an early penalty in the process.

Ryan Fanti of UMD (4-0-1) stopped 26 shots and denied North Dakota three times in the shootout. Adam Scheel finished with 30 saves for UND (3-1-1).