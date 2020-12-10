Area sports

MINNESOTA-DULUTH, NORTH DAKOTA SKATE TO TIE
OMAHA, Neb. – Nick Swaney scored the only goal in the shootout as Minnesota-Duluth edged North Dakota in a showdown of two highly-ranked teams on Thursday in the National Collegeiate Hocke4y Conference pod at Baxter Arena.
No. 1-ranked North Dakota and No. 3-ranked Duluth skated to a 2-2 tie, with the Bulldogs getting the extra point in the NCHC standings with the shootout win.
Jesse Jacques scored at 7:03 of the first to give Duluth a 1-0 lead.
Riese Gaber evened it up at 12:08 of the second, notching his third goal of the season off an assist from Jordan Kawaguchi.
Shane Pinto gave North Dakota the lead at 12:24 of the third, scoring on the man advantage. Matt Kiersted and Kawaguchi assisted on Pinto’s third goal of the season for a 2-1 advantage.
UMD’s Cole Koepke evened it up at 16:35, assisted by Matt Anderson.
Neither team scored in the overtime session, with North Dakota killing off an early penalty in the process.
Ryan Fanti of UMD (4-0-1) stopped 26 shots and denied North Dakota three times in the shootout. Adam Scheel finished with 30 saves for UND (3-1-1).
NORTH DAKOTA PICKS UP FIRST WIN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of North Dakota posted its first win of the season on Thursday, edging South Dakota 75-71 on the opening day of the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon.
Seybian Sims sank a free throw with 29 seconds left to snap a 70-70 tie and Filip Rebraca and Mitchell Sueker sank four straight free throws in the final five seconds to seal the victory.
Rebraca finished with 26 points and six rebounds, hitting 10 of 15 from the free throw line, to lead UND (1-3). Tyree Ihenacho added 12 points and nine rebounds, Sueker had 11 points and Caleb Nero 10.
Stanley Umude finished with a game-high 30 for the Coyotes (0-4). Xavier Fuller added 15.
UND takes on South Dakota State on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
NDSU FALLS TO SDSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Noah Friede scored 17 points and Baylor Scheierman posted a double double with 14 points and 11 rebounds as South Dakota State edged North Dakota State 77-75 at the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday.
Alex Arians added 16 points and Luke Appel 11 for the Jackrabbits (4-2).
Sam Griesel led the Bison (0-5) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had 18 points and seven rebounds and Rocky Kreuser added 17.
NDSU takes on South Dakota at 8 p.m. on Friday.
