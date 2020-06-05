Area sports

NAIA SHORTENS FALL SEASONS

The NAIA Council of Presidents has announced changes to the fall football season, with teams allowed to begin practice on Aug. 15. The earliest date to play football games will be Sept. 12, with other sports opening on Sept. 5.

Area teams including Jamestown, Dickinson State and Valley City State will see changes to their fall schedules.

With the delayed start to the season, the maximium number of football games allowed has been reduced from 11 to 9, volleyball from 28 matches to 22 and cross country from 8 meets to 7.

Among the likely casualties of the delayed start will be the annual Paint Bucket football game between Jamestown and Valley City State. The Jimmies, now a member of the GPAC, were slated to host the Vikings of the North Star Athletic Association on Aug. 29. The two schools, formerly longtime conference rivals, have played every season since 1945. The Paint Bucket Game has been played every year since 1961.

Valley City State will also lose a home game against Doane.

Dickinson State will lose an Aug. 27 road game at Hastings and a Sept. 3 home game against Black Hills State.

KLEIN SIGNS WITH BSC VOLLEYBALL