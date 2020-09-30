Area sports

N.D. Class A football poll
Rank Team (first-place votes in parenthesis);Record;Pts.
1. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (19);6-0;103
2. Lisbon (2);5-0;75
3. Velva;5-0;70
4. Dickinson Trinity;5-1;19
4.;Oakes;3-1;19
Also receiving votes: Thompson (4-1), Grafton (5-1), Killdeer (5-1), Minot Ryan (4-2), Shiloh Christian (4-2).
N.D. Nine-man football poll
Rank Team (first-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Kidder County (17);5-0;99
2. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3);6-0;68
2. Cavalier (1);6-0;68
4. Linton-HMB;2-1;33
5. St. John;6-0;30
Also receiving votes: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (5-0), Surrey (6-0).
CROSS COUNTRY
N.D. POLLS
Class A
Boys
Team: 1. Century. 2. Bismarck. 3. Williston, 4. Dickinson. 5. Grand Forks Red River. Also receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne.
Individual: 1. Sean Krosmo, Bismarck. 2. Jacob Knodle, West Fargo Sheyenne. 3. Ben Anteau, Jamestown. 4. Madon Kindel, Century. 5. Brady Yoder, Dickinson. 6. Gavin Haut, Jamestown. 7. Caleb Yokum, Fargo North. 8. Griffin House, Century. 9. Caleb Hansen, Dickinson. 10. Jacob Ersland, Century.
Girls
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Fargo North. 4. Watford City. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne.
Individual: 1. Meghan Ford, Jamestown, 2. Eleni Lovren, Watford City. 3. Hayley Ogle, Watford City. 4. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 5. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 6. Onnica Stansbury, West Fargo Sheyenne. 7. Jadyn Guidinger, Legacy. 8. Anna Bernhardt, Fargo Shanley. 9. Elle Sondag, Fargo North. 10. Anna Lien, Fargo North.
Class B
Boys
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 3. Kindred. 4. Griggs County Central. 5. Beulah-Hazen.
Individual: 1. Ian Busche, Beulah-Hazen. 2. Noah Rolfe, Stanley. 3. Patrick Wrigley, Shiloh Christian. 4. Brian Miller. Bowman County. 5. Owen Duttenhefer, Killdeer. 6. Austin Wanner, Bowman County. 7. Jace Anderson, Killdeer. 8. Jackson Andeerson, Hillsboro-Central Valley. 9. Ethan Schaffer, Kindred. 10. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County.
Girls
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Kindred. 5. Shiloh Christian.
Individual: 1. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 2. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood. 3. Ellen Gregoire, Hatton-Northwood. 4. Brooklyn Bartsh, Rugby. 5. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central. 6. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 7. Peyton Gette, Kindred. 8. Tatum Mehus, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg/ 9. Drew Frolek, Sargent Central. 10. Amelia Shepard, Rugby.
