Area sports

NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;0;1;0;0;1
North Dakota;;9;3;1;1;1;0;0
St. Cloud State;;9;3;1;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;2;0;1;0;0
Denver;;7;2;3;0;0;1;0
Western Michigan;;4;1;3;1;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;1;1;0;0;1
Miami;;1;0;5;0;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
NCHC Pod
At Omaha, Neb.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Western Michigan 2, St. Cloud State 1
Nebraska-Omaha 6, Colorado College 1
Thursday, Dec. 10
Denver 5, Miami 1
North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 2, UMD won SO
Friday, Dec. 11
Colorado College vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver, 12:05 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m.
Western Michigan vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;14;0;0;28
Minot;7;3;3;17
Bismarck;4;7;1;9
Austin;3;4;2;8
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;7;3;3;17
Maine;9;4;0;18
Maryland;8;4;2;18
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
Danbury;5;1;0;10
NE Generals;4;9;1;9
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;11;3;0;22
Shreveport;6;1;1;13
Odessa;4;5;0;8
Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8
Amarillo;3;5;1;7
New Mexico;2;6;1;5
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Maine 4, Northeast 3, OT
Friday, Dec. 11
Austin at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Johnstown
Northeast at Maine
New Mexico at Lone Star
Odessa at Shreveport
Saturday, Dec. 12
Austin at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Johnstown
Northeast at Maine
Odessa at Shreveport
New Mexico at Lone Star
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College hockey
Minnesota-Duluth 2, North Dakota 2, UMD won SO
College men’s basketball
North Dakota 75, South Dakota 71
South Dakota State 77, North Dakota State 75
