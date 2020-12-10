Area sports

 Skip to main content
COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;0;1;0;0;1

North Dakota;;9;3;1;1;1;0;0

St. Cloud State;;9;3;1;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;2;0;1;0;0

Denver;;7;2;3;0;0;1;0

Western Michigan;;4;1;3;1;0;0;0

Colorado College;;2;0;1;1;0;0;1

Miami;;1;0;5;0;0;1;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

NCHC Pod

At Omaha, Neb.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Western Michigan 2, St. Cloud State 1

Nebraska-Omaha 6, Colorado College 1

Thursday, Dec. 10

Denver 5, Miami 1

North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 2, UMD won SO

Friday, Dec. 11

Colorado College vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver, 12:05 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m.

Western Michigan vs. North Dakota, 4:05 p.m.

St. Cloud State vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;14;0;0;28

Minot;7;3;3;17

Bismarck;4;7;1;9

Austin;3;4;2;8

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;7;3;3;17

Maine;9;4;0;18

Maryland;8;4;2;18

New Jersey;5;6;5;15

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;9;1;9

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;11;3;0;22

Shreveport;6;1;1;13

Odessa;4;5;0;8

Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8

Amarillo;3;5;1;7

New Mexico;2;6;1;5

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Maine 4, Northeast 3, OT

Friday, Dec. 11

Austin at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Johnstown

Northeast at Maine

New Mexico at Lone Star

Odessa at Shreveport

Saturday, Dec. 12

Austin at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Johnstown

Northeast at Maine

Odessa at Shreveport

New Mexico at Lone Star

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College hockey

Minnesota-Duluth 2, North Dakota 2, UMD won SO

College men’s basketball

North Dakota 75, South Dakota 71

South Dakota State 77, North Dakota State 75

