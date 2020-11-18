Area sports

BOBCATS SCHEDULE CHANGES

The Bismarck Bobcats’ scheduled home games this weekend against St. Cloud have been postponed due to Covid-related issues with St. Cloud’s roster.

The Bobcats were slated to play the Norsemen on Friday and Saturday at the VFW Sports Center. Those games will be played on Thursday, Feb. 11 and Thursday, March 18. All season ticket holders or fans with tickets for this weekend’s games can present those tickets for admittance on the new dates.

In addition, a previously-postponed game against the Minot Minotauros has been rescheduled for next week. The Bobcats and Minotauros will play on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7:15 p.m. at the VFW Sports Center, making up a game that was originally set for Nov. 13. All season ticket holders or fans with tickets for the Nov. 13 game may present their original ticket for the Wednesday contest.

