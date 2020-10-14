Area sports

UND NAMED HOST SCHOOL FOR 2026 FROZEN FOUR

The University of North Dakota was named the host school for the 2026 Frozen Four to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UND will also be the host for the 2023 and 2025 NCAA regional tournaments to be held at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

North Dakota has previous experience hosting an event in Las Vegas as Orleans Arena was the site of the 2018 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game featuring UND and Minnesota.

Hosts named on Wedesday for upcoming Frozen Fours included Tampa, Fla. (2023), St. Paul, Minn. (2024), St. Louis, Mo. (2025) and Las Vegas.

North Dakota has previously hosted regional tournaments in Fargo and Sioux Falls, S.D., as well as the 2006 regional at Ralph Engelstad Arena. UND will host the 2021 Midwest Regional in Fargo.

LEM, CAVALIER, LLM TOP FOOTBALL POLLS

Langdon-Edmore-Munich continues to lead the North Dakota Class A football poll this week, while Cavalier and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion are tied for the No. 1 in the latest nine-man rankings.

The Cardinals (8-0) got 19 of the 21 first-place votes for 103 points to remain No 1 in the Class A voting.