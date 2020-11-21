Area sports

 Skip to main content
HEGERLE, HANSON ATHLETES OF YEAR

Grace Hegerle of Jamestown and Sadie Hansen of Oakes have been named volleyball senior athletes of the year by the state coaches' association.

Hegerle, a 5-10 hitter, was named to the Class A all-state volleyball team as a junior.

Hansen, a 5-9 setter and hitter was a Class B all-state player last year.

Coach of the year awards went to Jamie Zastoupil of Century in Class A and Jamie Richter of Linton-HMB in Class B.

