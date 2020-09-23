Area sports

FOOTBALL POLLS
N.D. Class A football poll
Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts.
1. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (17);5-0;90
2. Velva;4-0;58
3. Lisbon;4-0;55
4. Oakes;3-0;37
5. Killdeer;5-0;28
Also receiving votes: Thompson (3-1), Minot Ryan (3-2).
N.D. Nine-man football poll
Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts.
1. Kidder County (15);4-0;84
2. Cavalier (1);5-0;60
3. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1);5-0;56
4. St. John;5-0;30
5. Linton-HMB;1-1;23
Also receiving votes: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (5-0), Ray-Powers Lake (4-0), North Border (4-1).
CROSS COUNTRY
N.D. STATE POLLS
CLASS A
Boys
Team: 1. Century. 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Williston. 5. Dickinson. Also receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne.
Individuals: 1. Sean Korsmo, Bis. 2. Jacob Knodle, WFS. 3. Ben Anteau, Jamestown. 4. Brady Yoder, Dickinson. 5. Mason Kindel, Cen. 6. Gavin Haut, J. 7. Griffin House, Cen. 8. Caleb Yokum, Fargo North. 9. Gunner Alvarado, Will. 10. Caleb Hansen, Dick.
Girls
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Fargo North. 4. Watford City. 5. Grand Forks Central.
Individuals: 1. Meghan Ford, J. 2. Eleni Lovgren, Will. 3. Hayley Ogle, WC. 4. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 5. Onnica Stansbury, WFS. 6. Jaelyn Ogle, WC. 7. Jadyn Guidinger, Legacy. 8. Elle Sondag, FN. 9. Anna Lien, FN. 10. Dru Zander, Will.
CLASS B
Boys
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 3. Kindred. 4. Griggs County Central. 5. Beulah-Hazen.
Individuals: 1. Ian Busche, BH. 2. Noah Rolfe, Stanley. 3. Patrick Wrigley, Shiloh Christian. 4. Austin Wanner, BC. 5. Brian Miller, BC. 6. Owen Duttenhefner, Killdeer. 7. Jackson Anderson, HCV. 8. Jace Anderson, Killdeer. 9. Ethan Schaffer, Kin. 10. Cale Sarsland, BC.
Girls
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Kindred. 5. Shiloh Christian. Also receiving votes: Carrington.
Individuals: 1. Hannah Westin, SC. 2. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 3. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 4. Ellen Gregoire, HNL. 5. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 6. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 7. Peyton Gette, Kin. 8. Amelia Shepard, Rug. 9. Tatum Mehus, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg. 10. Carlee Seiben, Grafton.
BOYS SOCCER
LEGACY 3, DICKINSON 0
(Tuesday)
Dickinson;0;0;--;0
Legacy;1;2;--;3
First half: 1. Legacy, Derek Schlittenhardt (Dylan Ellingson) 8th minute.
Second half: 2. Legacy, Schlittenhardt (Ellingson), 48th. 3. Legacy, Gabriel Saah (Ellingson), 58th.
Goalkeeper saves: Dickinson, Jace Hughes 5-5—10. Legacy, Lucas Weigel 1-1—2.
Yellow cards: Legacy – Schlittenhardt, TJ Seidel. Dickinson -- Joseph Garcia, Igor Niyimbona, Riquelmy Aryeetey.
Records: Legacy 9-2-2; Dickinson 4-9.
