Area sports

CENTURY, ST. MARY’S STILL NO. 1

Century and St. Mary’s remain on top of the North Dakota Class AAA and Class AA football polls this week.

The Patriots (6-0) received 10 of the 15 first-place votes for 67 points in the Class AAA voting. No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne (6-0) got three first-place votes and Bismarck (6-0) one.

The top five remained unchanged this week. The final poll of the regular season will come out next Monday.

St. Mary’s (7-0) is the unanimous No. 1 in Class AA, getting all 15 first-place votes.

Hillsboro-Central Valley (7-1) remains No. 2. The same five teams make up the top five this week, with the only change being Beulah (5-2) moving up one spot to No 3 in front of Kindred (4-1).

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

BLUE HAWKS’ PAINE HONORED

Dickinson State sophomore kicker Jeremiah Paine was named the North Star Athletic Association special teams player of the week.