Area sports

LEINGANG LANDS ANOTHER POWER FIVE OFFER
One of the top recruits in the state of North Dakota has landed another offer from a Power Five program.
Century standout lineman Andrew Leingang announced on Twitter on Friday he had received an offer from Arizona State.
“After a great Zoom call with some of the @ASUFootball coaching staff, I am excited and grateful to receive an offer! I look forward to growing a relationship with the staff! I appreciate the opportunity,” Leingang said in a tweet posted Friday night.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound all-state offensive lineman also has an offer from Kansas State, coached by former North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman.
He also has offers from Wyoming (coached by former NDSU coach Craig Bohl) and North Dakota State, along with Central Michigan, Western Kentucky, South Dakota, Montana State, Yale and Dartmouth.
ALABAMA-HUNTSVILLE DROPS HOCKEY PROGRAM
Alabama-Huntsville announced on Friday that the school was discontinuing its hockey program.
The school pointed to “enormous challenges” due to the coronavirus pandemic in the move. UAH is aldo cutting men’s and women’s tennis programs.
The Chargers were members of the WCHA but faced an uncertain future after seven of the league’s schools announced last year their intentions to leave the league and create a new conference – excluding Alabama-Huntsville along with Alaska-Anchorage and Alaska-Fairbanks.
The 2020-21 season was slated to be Huntsville’s final season in the WCHA, which is now left with nine teams.
The last NCAA Division I men’s hockey program to fold was Wayne State (Mich.) in 2008.
Long Island University recently announced plans to begin a program and play at the Division I level in 2020-21, leaving 60 programs at the top level of college competition.
Correction
In Friday’s story on NCAA changes to game schedules, U-Mary men’s hockey was listed among sports that would play fewer games next season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Marauders’ hockey team is a member of the ACHA, so the NCAA regulations do not apply.
The Marauders are scheduled to play more than 40 games next season, starting Sept. 19 against North Dakota State.
