Area sports

LEINGANG LANDS ANOTHER POWER FIVE OFFER

One of the top recruits in the state of North Dakota has landed another offer from a Power Five program.

Century standout lineman Andrew Leingang announced on Twitter on Friday he had received an offer from Arizona State.

“After a great Zoom call with some of the @ASUFootball coaching staff, I am excited and grateful to receive an offer! I look forward to growing a relationship with the staff! I appreciate the opportunity,” Leingang said in a tweet posted Friday night.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound all-state offensive lineman also has an offer from Kansas State, coached by former North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman.

He also has offers from Wyoming (coached by former NDSU coach Craig Bohl) and North Dakota State, along with Central Michigan, Western Kentucky, South Dakota, Montana State, Yale and Dartmouth.

ALABAMA-HUNTSVILLE DROPS HOCKEY PROGRAM

Alabama-Huntsville announced on Friday that the school was discontinuing its hockey program.

The school pointed to “enormous challenges” due to the coronavirus pandemic in the move. UAH is aldo cutting men’s and women’s tennis programs.