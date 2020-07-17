Area sports

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Flickertails 5, Bull Moose 0
Flickertails;000;002;120;-;5;9;0
Bull Moose;000;000;000;-;0;3;2
John Wilson, Nick Hill (7) and Collin Hopkins; Michael Ross, Ike Buxton (7), Kevin Wiseman (9) and Peter Serruto. W – Wilson (1-0). L – Ross (0-3). Sv – Hill (1). HR – None. Attendance: 829.
Records: Flickertails 14-8, Bull Moose 3-14.
BASEBALL
BISMARCK SENATORS 11-13, WILLISTON 1-14
At Williston
Senators 11, Williston 1 (6 innings)
Senators;352;001;-;11;13;1
Williston;000;010;-;1;3;1
Jordan Porter and Matt Nathe; Huntor Mapes, Riley Erickson (3) and Chris Combs, Alex Ewert (3). W – Porter. L – Mapes. HR – None.
Highlights: Senators – Gage Dolajak 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Brett Martin 3-for-4, double, 3 R, RBI; Ian Funk 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Nathe 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Kaden LaFrenz 3-for-4, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Porter 2 RBIs; Nolan Miller 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. Williston – Leif Ekblad 2-for-2, R; Derek Lee 1-for-2, double, RBI.
Williston 14, Senators 13 (8 innings)
Senators;410;400;31;-;13;13;3
Williston;015;420;002;-;14;7;1
Kaden LaFrenz, Ian Funk (3), Gage Dolajak (4), Troy Kuball (5) and Brett Martin; Ethan Gebhardt, Landen Miller (3), Tyler Tamez (4) and Chris Combs. W – Tamez. L – Kuball. HR – Senators, Matt Nathe.
Highlights: Senators – Martin 3-for-3, double, 3 R, RBI; Nathe 2-for-3, HR, 3 R, 3 RBIs; LaFrenz 2-for-3, R; Matt Heilman 4-for-4, double, R, 4 RBIs. Williston – Anthony Hickel 1-for-4, 3 R; Ashton Sackley 1-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Tamez 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Derek Lee 2 R; Combs 3-for-4, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Kadin Finders 2 RBIs.
