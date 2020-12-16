Area sports

KAWAGUCHI LIFTS NORTH DAKOTA TO OT WIN
OMAHA, Neb. – Jordan Kawaguchi struck again.
Last year’s Hobey Baker finalist recorded his fifth career overtime game-winner as shorthanded North Dakota edged St. Cloud State 4-3 at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference pod on Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.
Kawaguchi, who earlier in the game recorded his 100th career point, scored the game-winner just eight seconds into the extra session for a UND team that had only 17 healthy skaters due to injuries and players away for the World Juniors.
Mark Senden scored 2:15 into the game to give North Dakota an early advantage. It was Senden’s first goal of the season, with Gavin Hain getting his first assist.
Easton Brodzinski tied it up for the Huskies, scoring his third goal of the season at 16:08.
Shane Pinto’s power-play goal at 7:54 of the second gave North Dakota back the lead. Jordan Kawaguchi and Matt Kiersted collected assists, with Kawaguchi’s pushing him to the century mark at UND. It was Pinto’s fourth goal of the year, his third on the man advantage.
Collin Adams struck late in the second period, recording his second goal of the season at 17:34 to give North Dakota (5-2-1) a two-goal lead.
But St. Cloud State (4-3-0) got one back in the final minute of the period. Nick Perbix scored at 19:02 to make it 3-2 after two periods.
The Huskies evened it up at 3-3 on Veeti Miettinen’s goal at 4:43 of the third.
Adam Scheel finished with 24 saves and helped North Dakota kill off a five-minute major in the third with the game tied. David Hrenak had 17 saves for SCSU.
St. Cloud State takes on Colorado College on Friday at 7:35 p.m.
UND faces Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday at 12:05 p.m.
NDSU WOMEN RALLY FOR OT WIN OVER UND
FARGO – Reneya Hopkins hit two free throws with 14 seconds left to force overtime and North Dakota State rallied for a 74-67 victory over North Dakota on Wednesday.
Ryan Cobbins led the Bison with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Hopkins finished with 13 and Heaven Hambling 11 for the Bison (4-1), who never led in regulation and tied it for the first time on Hopkins’ late free throws that forced the extra session.
Julia Fleecs led North Dakota (0-5) with 21 points and Mandan’s Megan Zander had a career-high 20 points.
North Dakota travels to Toldeo on Monday, Dec. 21 while NDSU is at Kansas the same day.
MARAUDERS FOURTH IN PRESEASON POLL
The University of Mary women’s basketball team is ranked fourth in the Northern Sun’s North Division in the preseason coaches poll.
Minnesota-Duluth got seven first-place votes and edged St. Cloud State 49-41 for the top spot in the North. Minnesota State-Moorhead got one first-place vote and edged U-Mary 37-32 for third.
Northern State (23 points), Bemidji State (22), Minot State (11) and Minnesota-Crookston (9) rounded out the North.
In the South Division, Minnesota State-Mankato got three first-place votes to finish No. 1.
Augustana and Winona State each got two first-place votes and tied for second with 35 points. Sioux Falls got the other first-place vote and finished fourth with 27 points.
Southwest Minnesota State and Wayne State tied for fifth with 26 points, followed by Concordia-St. Paul (25) and Upper Iowa (7).
Lauren Rotunda, a senior guard from Fargo, was named U-Mary’s player to watch. The Shanley grad started all 33 games last season and was a first-team all-NSIC pick. She averaged 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game and was a three-time NSIC player of the week selection.
The Marauders open the season Jan. 2 and 3 at home against Sioux Falls.
CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS
The Jamestown boys and Century girls remain on top of the Class A basketball polls this week.
The Blue Jays (1-0) got 13 of the 18 first-place votes and edged Fargo Davies (2-0) for the top spot 82-75.
The Eagles (2-0) moved up two spots. Mandan (1-0) moved into the poll at No. 4. Legacy (0-1), Bismarck (0-1) and Minot (1-0) were West teams receiving votes this week.
In the girls poll, Century (0-0) got 16 of the 18 first-place votes for 88 points. No. 2 Fargo Davies (2-0) got the other two first-place votes and finished with 74 points.
Legacy (1-0) remained at No. 3 and Bismarck (1-0) stayed at No. 5.
The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association.
BOYS BARNES COUNTY TOURNAMENT CHANGES
The Barnes County Athletic Association and Valley City State have announced changes to the annual Barnes County boys basketball tournament in January.
Instead of a three-game tournament held at the Osmon Fieldhouse at VCSU, the participating teams will schedule and play three regular-season games the week of Jan. 11 that will be played at participating schools with opponents and locations determined in advance.
Events on VCSU’s campus are currently restricted to 150 people based on the ND Smart Restart guidelines. The attendance limitations and the use of the Osmon Fieldhouse as a community testing and vaccination site along with VCSU athletic changes due to COVID-19 factored in the new format.
It will be the first time since 1917 that the boys tournament will not crown a champion.
On Jan. 11, Enderlin will host Warwick, Maple Valley will host Barnes County North, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood will host LaMoure-Litchville-Marion and Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page will host Sargent County.
On Jan, 12, Enderlin will host White Shield, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion will host Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page, Sargent County will host Barnes County North and Maple Valley will host Wyndmere-Lidgerwood.
On Jan. 14, Enderlin will host LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Barnes County North will host Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page, Maple Valley will host Warwick and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood will host Sargent County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!