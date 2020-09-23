Area sports

LEM, KIDDER COUNTY REMAIN NO. 1 IN FOOTBALL POLLS
Langdon-Edmore-Munich and Kidder County are No. 1 again this week in the North Dakota Class A and nine-man football polls.
The Cardinals (5-0) got all 17 first-place votes in balloting by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association to top the Class A poll.
Velva (4-0) edged Lisbon (4-0) 58-55 in the voting for No. 2.
Oakes (3-0) and Killdeer (5-0) round out the top five.
The Wolves (4-0) received 15 of 17 first-place votes in the nine-man poll.
No. 2 Cavalier (5-0) and No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (5-0) each got one first-place nod.
St. John (5-0) and Linton-HMB (1-1) round out the top five.
