 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area sports
agate

Area sports

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE 94, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 83

DCB;41;42;-;83

BSC;42;52;-;94

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU: Trayvon Barney 14, Kionne Layne 21, Dongrin Deng 14, Erik Palmer 14, Marcus Krenn 16, Isaiah Woodley 2, Luka Mitrov Dragovic 2. Totals: 32-71 FG, 12-20 FT.

BISMARCK STATE: Jerrick Baines 9, Garrick Baines 18, Cobe Begger 7, Jamison Kramer 19, Macauley Young 20, Seth Nelson 13, Jaden Mitzel 2, Trapper Jacobs 6. Totals: 37-67 FG, 11-14 FT.

Three-pointers: DCB 7-17 (Layne 2, Deng 3, Krenn 2), BSC 9-18 (J.Baines 1, Begger 1, Kramer 4, Nelson 1, Jacobs 2). Fouls: DCB 18, BSC 14. Fouled out: Deng.

Records: DCB 4-8, BSC 5-6.

WILLISTON STATE 107, UNITED TRIBES 95

WSC;56;51;-;107

UTTC;55;40;-;95

WILLISTON STATE: Alonzo Linton 18, Jalen Dearring 11, Caleb Johnson 19, Trae Hugs 6, Nathanierl Powell 2, Beni Fungula 24, Ty Edwards 6, Mabeny Naam 3, Famous Lefthand 7, Adreone Sprinkles 10. Totals: 42-86 FG, 15-22 FT.

UNITED TRIBES: Cayden Redfield 11, Riyen Carlow 2, Tate Bear 24, Lane Johnson 10, Luke Wells Jr. 18, Riley Hodgkiss 5, D.J. Shelton 2, JKhalil Grant 6, Dayson Kohlus 2, Tyree Whitcomb 15. Totals: 38-81 FG, 9-13 FT.

Three-pointers: WSC 8-12 (Linton 2, Johnson 1, Hugs 2, Fungula 1, Edwards 2), UTTC 10-27 (Redfield 1, Bear 6, Johnson 1, Hodgkiss 1, Whitcomb 1). Fouls: WSC 19, UTTC 15. Fouled out: None.

Records: WSC 7-6, UTTC 1-12.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 64, BISMARCK STATE 61

DCB;21;32;42;64

BSC;19;39;57;61

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU: Haylie Conradsen 12, Maria Moore 13, Jaidyn Brummond 8, Tinity Goggles 2, Lauren Gangl 15, Kaitlynn Scherr 12, Kaitlynn Lund 2. Totals: 24-62 FG, 4-5 FT.

BISMARCK STATE: Kaity Hove 10, Reile Payne 16, McKenzie Johnson 8, MacKenzie Boone 4, Jenna Rust 15, Karsyn Hager 5, Sam Oech 3. Totals: 20-60 FG, 13-17 FT.

Three-pointers: DCB 12-32 (Conradsen 3, Gangl 5, Scherr 4), BSC 8-22 (Hove 1, Payne 4, Johnson 2, Hager 1). Fouls: DCB 16, BSC 12. Fouled out: Conradsen.

Records: DCB 7-6, BSC 5-6.

WILLISTON STATE 64, UNITED TRIBES 49

WSC;23;35;52;64

UTTC;6;17;28;49

WILLISTON STATE: Laia Balcells Niubo 2, Sydney Labatte 15, Makia Remus 4, Keeley Tini 10, Jazznyne Kailahi-Fulu 2, Raegan Conlan 23, Kararaina Pene 2, Brooklyn Douglas 9, Kawana Dias dos Santos 3, Marni Schieffer 3, Layni Schieffer 2, Grace Lupumba 9, Cheryl Aubou 1. Totals: 24-71 FG, 13-21 FT.

UNITED TRIBES: Sarah Hunter 7, Kas Bearstail 3, Mishayne Bearchum 2, Hannah Golus 17, LaTosha Thunderhawk 17, Tyleigh Brady 3. Totals: 15-64 FG, 14-19 FT.

Three-pointers: WSC 3-16 (Tini 2, Douglas 1), UTTC 5-21 (Bearstail 1, Golus 3, Brady 1). Fouls: WSC 17, UTTC 14. Fouled out: Lupumba, Golus.

Records: WSC 6-6, UTTC 1-10.

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

WILLISTON 62, WATFORD CITY 45

(Tuesday)

WILLISTON (62): Jacob Wilt 19, Austin Baumer 14, Jayden Williams 6, Kadin Finders 6, Ethan Moe 6, Alex Ewert 4, Edens Domervil 4, Maloki Sik 3. Totals: 23 5-19 62.

WATFORD CITY (45): Ryan Domerese 12, Caden Sluchie 10, Landon Caldwell 5, Jacob Berg 4, Josiah Rojas 4, Jalen Strickland 4, Jason Hogue 3, Kanyon Tschetter 3. Totals: 20 3-10 45.

Halftime: Williston 33, Watford City 13.

3-pointers: W 11 (Wilt 5, Moe 2, Baumer 2, Sik 1, Ewert 1); WC 2 (Tschetter 1, Cladwell 1). Fouls: W 10, WC 19. Fouled out: Hogue.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

x-North Dakota;;50;17;4;1;2;0;0

St. Cloud State;;43;14;8;0;2;3;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;39;12;8;2;1;1;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;38;13;8;1;3;0;1

Western Michigan;;27;8;11;3;1;0;1

Denver;;25;7;12;1;0;2;1

Colorado College;;18;4;14;2;0;2;2

Miami;;18;5;15;2;0;1;0

x-clinched league championship

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Denver at Colorado College

Friday, Feb. 26

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Western Michigan

Saturday, Feb. 27

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth

Colorado College at Denver

Sunday, Feb. 28

Western Michigan at Miami

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;28;1;1;55

Bismarck;16;11;4;36

Minot;13;13;3;29

Austin;9;14;4;22

Minn. Wilderness;9;10;2;20

St. Cloud;8;16;1;17

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Minn. Magicians;13;4;0;26

Janesville;12;6;2;26

Kenai River;12;12;2;26

Fairbanks;10;13;2;22

Chippewa Falls;5;11;2;12

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;20;5;3;43

Maine;20;10;1;41

New Jersey;13;11;5;31

Maryland;12;12;5;29

NE Generals;11;20;3;25

Danbury;9;9;1;19

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Shreveport;20;6;4;44

Lone Star;21;11;1;43

Amarillo;16;8;5;37

Wichita Falls;15;8;4;33

New Mexico;10;19;2;22

Odessa;8;18;4;20

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Austin 4, St. Cloud 3, SO

Thursday, Feb. 25

Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at Janesville

Friday, Feb. 25

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.

Maine at Northeast

Maryland at Danbury

Johnstown at New Jersey

New Mexico at Amarillo

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Aberdeen at Austin

Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks

Saturday, Feb. 27

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.

Maine at Northeast

Maryland at Danbury

Johnstown at New Jersey

New Mexico at Amarillo

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Aberdeen at Austin

Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks

Minot at Minnesota Wilderness

Janesville at Kenai River

Sunday, Feb. 28

Northeast at Maine

Minot at Minnesota Wilderness

Janesville at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College men’s basketball

Bismarck State 94, Dakota College-Bottineau 83

Jamestown 89, Dordt, Iowa 68

Williston State 107, United Tribes 95

College women’s basketball

Dakota College-Bottineau 64, Bismarck State 61

Dawson 75, Lake Region State 59

Morningside, Iowa 84, Jamestown 75

Williston State 64, United Tribes 49

College volleyball

NSDSCS 3, Lake Region State 0

College hockey

Mary 6, Williston State 1

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News