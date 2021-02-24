Area sports

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE 94, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 83
DCB;41;42;-;83
BSC;42;52;-;94
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU: Trayvon Barney 14, Kionne Layne 21, Dongrin Deng 14, Erik Palmer 14, Marcus Krenn 16, Isaiah Woodley 2, Luka Mitrov Dragovic 2. Totals: 32-71 FG, 12-20 FT.
BISMARCK STATE: Jerrick Baines 9, Garrick Baines 18, Cobe Begger 7, Jamison Kramer 19, Macauley Young 20, Seth Nelson 13, Jaden Mitzel 2, Trapper Jacobs 6. Totals: 37-67 FG, 11-14 FT.
Three-pointers: DCB 7-17 (Layne 2, Deng 3, Krenn 2), BSC 9-18 (J.Baines 1, Begger 1, Kramer 4, Nelson 1, Jacobs 2). Fouls: DCB 18, BSC 14. Fouled out: Deng.
Records: DCB 4-8, BSC 5-6.
WILLISTON STATE 107, UNITED TRIBES 95
WSC;56;51;-;107
UTTC;55;40;-;95
WILLISTON STATE: Alonzo Linton 18, Jalen Dearring 11, Caleb Johnson 19, Trae Hugs 6, Nathanierl Powell 2, Beni Fungula 24, Ty Edwards 6, Mabeny Naam 3, Famous Lefthand 7, Adreone Sprinkles 10. Totals: 42-86 FG, 15-22 FT.
UNITED TRIBES: Cayden Redfield 11, Riyen Carlow 2, Tate Bear 24, Lane Johnson 10, Luke Wells Jr. 18, Riley Hodgkiss 5, D.J. Shelton 2, JKhalil Grant 6, Dayson Kohlus 2, Tyree Whitcomb 15. Totals: 38-81 FG, 9-13 FT.
Three-pointers: WSC 8-12 (Linton 2, Johnson 1, Hugs 2, Fungula 1, Edwards 2), UTTC 10-27 (Redfield 1, Bear 6, Johnson 1, Hodgkiss 1, Whitcomb 1). Fouls: WSC 19, UTTC 15. Fouled out: None.
Records: WSC 7-6, UTTC 1-12.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 64, BISMARCK STATE 61
DCB;21;32;42;64
BSC;19;39;57;61
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU: Haylie Conradsen 12, Maria Moore 13, Jaidyn Brummond 8, Tinity Goggles 2, Lauren Gangl 15, Kaitlynn Scherr 12, Kaitlynn Lund 2. Totals: 24-62 FG, 4-5 FT.
BISMARCK STATE: Kaity Hove 10, Reile Payne 16, McKenzie Johnson 8, MacKenzie Boone 4, Jenna Rust 15, Karsyn Hager 5, Sam Oech 3. Totals: 20-60 FG, 13-17 FT.
Three-pointers: DCB 12-32 (Conradsen 3, Gangl 5, Scherr 4), BSC 8-22 (Hove 1, Payne 4, Johnson 2, Hager 1). Fouls: DCB 16, BSC 12. Fouled out: Conradsen.
Records: DCB 7-6, BSC 5-6.
WILLISTON STATE 64, UNITED TRIBES 49
WSC;23;35;52;64
UTTC;6;17;28;49
WILLISTON STATE: Laia Balcells Niubo 2, Sydney Labatte 15, Makia Remus 4, Keeley Tini 10, Jazznyne Kailahi-Fulu 2, Raegan Conlan 23, Kararaina Pene 2, Brooklyn Douglas 9, Kawana Dias dos Santos 3, Marni Schieffer 3, Layni Schieffer 2, Grace Lupumba 9, Cheryl Aubou 1. Totals: 24-71 FG, 13-21 FT.
UNITED TRIBES: Sarah Hunter 7, Kas Bearstail 3, Mishayne Bearchum 2, Hannah Golus 17, LaTosha Thunderhawk 17, Tyleigh Brady 3. Totals: 15-64 FG, 14-19 FT.
Three-pointers: WSC 3-16 (Tini 2, Douglas 1), UTTC 5-21 (Bearstail 1, Golus 3, Brady 1). Fouls: WSC 17, UTTC 14. Fouled out: Lupumba, Golus.
Records: WSC 6-6, UTTC 1-10.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
WILLISTON 62, WATFORD CITY 45
(Tuesday)
WILLISTON (62): Jacob Wilt 19, Austin Baumer 14, Jayden Williams 6, Kadin Finders 6, Ethan Moe 6, Alex Ewert 4, Edens Domervil 4, Maloki Sik 3. Totals: 23 5-19 62.
WATFORD CITY (45): Ryan Domerese 12, Caden Sluchie 10, Landon Caldwell 5, Jacob Berg 4, Josiah Rojas 4, Jalen Strickland 4, Jason Hogue 3, Kanyon Tschetter 3. Totals: 20 3-10 45.
Halftime: Williston 33, Watford City 13.
3-pointers: W 11 (Wilt 5, Moe 2, Baumer 2, Sik 1, Ewert 1); WC 2 (Tschetter 1, Cladwell 1). Fouls: W 10, WC 19. Fouled out: Hogue.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
x-North Dakota;;50;17;4;1;2;0;0
St. Cloud State;;43;14;8;0;2;3;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;39;12;8;2;1;1;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;38;13;8;1;3;0;1
Western Michigan;;27;8;11;3;1;0;1
Denver;;25;7;12;1;0;2;1
Colorado College;;18;4;14;2;0;2;2
Miami;;18;5;15;2;0;1;0
x-clinched league championship
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Denver at Colorado College
Friday, Feb. 26
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Western Michigan
Saturday, Feb. 27
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth
Colorado College at Denver
Sunday, Feb. 28
Western Michigan at Miami
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;28;1;1;55
Bismarck;16;11;4;36
Minot;13;13;3;29
Austin;9;14;4;22
Minn. Wilderness;9;10;2;20
St. Cloud;8;16;1;17
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Minn. Magicians;13;4;0;26
Janesville;12;6;2;26
Kenai River;12;12;2;26
Fairbanks;10;13;2;22
Chippewa Falls;5;11;2;12
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;20;5;3;43
Maine;20;10;1;41
New Jersey;13;11;5;31
Maryland;12;12;5;29
NE Generals;11;20;3;25
Danbury;9;9;1;19
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Shreveport;20;6;4;44
Lone Star;21;11;1;43
Amarillo;16;8;5;37
Wichita Falls;15;8;4;33
New Mexico;10;19;2;22
Odessa;8;18;4;20
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Austin 4, St. Cloud 3, SO
Thursday, Feb. 25
Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at Janesville
Friday, Feb. 25
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Maine at Northeast
Maryland at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
New Mexico at Amarillo
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Aberdeen at Austin
Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks
Saturday, Feb. 27
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Maine at Northeast
Maryland at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
New Mexico at Amarillo
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Aberdeen at Austin
Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks
Minot at Minnesota Wilderness
Janesville at Kenai River
Sunday, Feb. 28
Northeast at Maine
Minot at Minnesota Wilderness
Janesville at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College men’s basketball
Bismarck State 94, Dakota College-Bottineau 83
Jamestown 89, Dordt, Iowa 68
Williston State 107, United Tribes 95
College women’s basketball
Dakota College-Bottineau 64, Bismarck State 61
Dawson 75, Lake Region State 59
Morningside, Iowa 84, Jamestown 75
Williston State 64, United Tribes 49
College volleyball
NSDSCS 3, Lake Region State 0
College hockey
Mary 6, Williston State 1