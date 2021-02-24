Area sports

ROTUNDA NAMED TO ALL-NSIC NORTH TEAM
University of Mary senior guard Lauren Rotunda was named to the all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division first team.
It is the second time in her Marauders career that Rotunda earned first-team all-conference honors.
Rotunda, a Fargo Shanley graduate, finished second in the conference in scoring (18.8 points per game) and fifth in rebounding (7.6 per game) this season. She was also among the league leaders in field goal percentage (.475, 7th), free throw percentage (.825, 10th), blocked shots (0.8 per game, tied for 13th) and minutes played (35.3 per game, second).
Rotunda is the fourth U-Mary player to earn all-NSIC first-team honors twice, along with Linda Murray, Gabbie Bohl and Cassie Askvig.
She finished her Marauders career with 1,293 career points, 683 rebounds, 299 assists, 143 steals and 67 blocks. On the U-Mary all-time list, she ranks 11th in career scoring, seventh in rebounds, 12th in assists, second in steals and seventh in blocks.
KREKLOW, KAISER ON ALL-NSIC NORTH TEAM
Matt Kreklow and Trever Kaiser of the University of Mary were named to the all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division team.
Kreklow was named to the all-North second team for the second consecutive season. Kaiser earned a spot on the honorable mention squad.
Kreklow, a Maple Plain, Minn., native, averaged 14.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 blocked shots per game this season. He led the Marauders in rebounds, blocks and assists and was second in points. He also shot 45.4 percent from the field and 80.7 percent from the free throw line. He had four double doubles on the season.
The senior ranked second in the NSIC in blocks and was among the league leaders in rebounds (seventh), free throw percentage (13th), field goal attempts (second), assists (14th) and points (14th).
He is the Marauders’ career leader in blocked shots (163), is fourth with 636 rebounds and 10th with 1,208 points.
Kaiser became one of the NSIC’s top scoring threats in his first season as a starter. The Dassel, Minn., native led the Marauders with a 17.4-point per game average. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.
TWINS PRSPECT LEWIS OUT FOR SEASON WITH TORN ACL
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis, considered the organization's top prospect, has a torn ACL in his right knee that will sideline him for the 2021 season.
President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Wednesday that Lewis was diagnosed with the injury during physical exams upon reporting to spring training. The 21-year-old Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, will have reconstructive surgery Friday in Minnesota before returning to camp to begin a rehabilitation process of nine-to-12 months.
Lewis, the 17th-best prospect in Major League Baseball's 2021 pipeline rankings, finished the 2019 season at Double-A. Because the pandemic wiped out all minor league action in 2020, Lewis will go more than two full years without a game. The Twins signed Andrelton Simmons to play shortstop this season, and Lewis was not expected to be in the majors in 2021.
Lewis told the team he first noticed discomfort in the knee after lateral running drills this month as part of his training regimen. Then, during the winter storms that recently hit Texas, Lewis slipped on ice in the Dallas area where he lives and experienced further soreness. The Twins were unable to determine exactly how or when the ligament was torn.
"He's got a smile on his face, knows he's going to have a rehab year ahead, knows he's going to have to put in a lot of work, but he's prepared and ready to do that," Falvey said, "and I know he's looking forward to getting back on the field."