Area sports

Kreklow, a Maple Plain, Minn., native, averaged 14.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 blocked shots per game this season. He led the Marauders in rebounds, blocks and assists and was second in points. He also shot 45.4 percent from the field and 80.7 percent from the free throw line. He had four double doubles on the season.

The senior ranked second in the NSIC in blocks and was among the league leaders in rebounds (seventh), free throw percentage (13th), field goal attempts (second), assists (14th) and points (14th).

He is the Marauders’ career leader in blocked shots (163), is fourth with 636 rebounds and 10th with 1,208 points.

Kaiser became one of the NSIC’s top scoring threats in his first season as a starter. The Dassel, Minn., native led the Marauders with a 17.4-point per game average. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.

TWINS PRSPECT LEWIS OUT FOR SEASON WITH TORN ACL

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis, considered the organization's top prospect, has a torn ACL in his right knee that will sideline him for the 2021 season.