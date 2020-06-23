Area sports

FLICKERTAILS TOP BULL MOOSE
Jared Wegner had three hits and drove in five runs to lead the Mandan Flickertails to a 12-5 Northwoods League victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose on Tuesday night at Municipal Ballpark.
Damone Hale, Jack Krause and Jake Hansen each drove in a pair of runs in the victory.
Mandan took a 3-1 lead with two runs in the top of the second and tacked on two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth, putting the game away with a five-run ninth.
Starter Nick Hill (1-1) picked up the win, going 5.1 innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits, walking two and striking out one.
Jake Shier had three hits and scored two runs for the Bull Moose.
The Flickertails (4-3) are off on Wednesday, while the Bull Moose (1-5) host the Larks (4-1) at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.
TWINS SIGN FIRST-ROUND PICK SABATO
The Minnesota Twins signed their top draft pick on Tuesday.
Slugging first baseman Aaron Sabato officially signed with the organization after being taken by Minnesota with the No. 27 overall pick of the 2020 draft.
The draft-eligible sophomore at North Carolina hit .343 with 18 homers and 25 doubles in 64 games, setting a school record for homers by a freshman during his 2019 season. He was a first-team freshman All-American and a third-team All-American by both Baseball America and D1 aseball.
He had seven homers in 19 games during the shortened 2020 season.
He is the third draft pick to sign with the Twins, following second-rounder Alerick Soularie and fourth-round pick Marco Maya, who both inked deals last week.
