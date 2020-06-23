Area sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

FLICKERTAILS TOP BULL MOOSE

Jared Wegner had three hits and drove in five runs to lead the Mandan Flickertails to a 12-5 Northwoods League victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose on Tuesday night at Municipal Ballpark.

Damone Hale, Jack Krause and Jake Hansen each drove in a pair of runs in the victory.

Mandan took a 3-1 lead with two runs in the top of the second and tacked on two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth, putting the game away with a five-run ninth.

Starter Nick Hill (1-1) picked up the win, going 5.1 innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits, walking two and striking out one.

Jake Shier had three hits and scored two runs for the Bull Moose.

The Flickertails (4-3) are off on Wednesday, while the Bull Moose (1-5) host the Larks (4-1) at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.

TWINS SIGN FIRST-ROUND PICK SABATO

The Minnesota Twins signed their top draft pick on Tuesday.

Slugging first baseman Aaron Sabato officially signed with the organization after being taken by Minnesota with the No. 27 overall pick of the 2020 draft.