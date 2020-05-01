Area sports

EXPEDITION LEAGUE POSTPONES START OF SEASON

The Expedition League has decided to postpone the opening of its 2020 season, which was slated for May 26.

The summer collegiate baseball league cited state guidelines regarding social distancing and other measures regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. The league includes teams in Dickinson and Minot, and it could have another team in North Dakota, at least temporarily.

The league is looking into having its franchise in Hudson, Manitoba, play this season in Grand Forks. The Wheat City Whiskey Jacks would play this season at Kraft Field due to travel restrictions into and out of Canada and restrictions on the size of gatherings this summer in Manitoba.

RIVERWOOD HOLE IN ONE

Steve Chase recorded a hole in one on Friday at Riverwood Golf Course.

Chase aced the 175-yard hole No. 7 using a 5 iron. Witness was David Leer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0