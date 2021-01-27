Area sports

WEST FARGO, CENTURY REMAIN NO. 1 IN CLASS A
The West Fargo boys and Century girls remain atop the North Dakota Class A basketball rankings this week.
The Packers (10-0) received 18 of 21 first-place votes in the boys poll. West Fargo Sheyenne (12-1) got the other three first-place votes. The top three remained unchanged this week, with Minot (11-1) the top West Region team at No. 3.
Jamestown (9-2) moved up one spot to No. 4, while Bismarck (9-3) dropped one spot to No. 5.
Legacy (9-3) and Fargo Davies (9-3) received votes.
The Patriots (1-0) received all 21 No. 1 votes in the girls poll. The top five were unchanged this week, with Devils Lake (9-0), Watford City (11-1), Fargo Davies (11-1) and Grand Forks Red River (8-3) rounding out the top five.
Legacy (9-3) received votes.
The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
MANDAN BASKETBALL TIMES CHANGED
The Mandan vs. Turtle Mountain basketball games scheduled for Saturday have moved starting times.
The boys JV game will be at noon at All-Season Arena, with the girls sophomore game at noon at the Mandan High School gym.
The JV girls will start at 1:30 p.m. at Mandan High School, with the sophomore boys at 1:30 p.m. at All-Seasons Arena and the ninth grade girls at 1:30 p.m. at All-Seasons Arena.
The varsity girls game will start at 3 p.m. and the varsity boys at 4:45 p.m., both at the Mandan High School gym.
MON-DAK PLAYERS OF THE WEEK NAMED
Jerrick Baines of Bismarck State College and Haylie Conradsen of Dakota College-Bottineau were named the Mon-Dak Conference basketball players of the week.
Baines, a 6-foot-1 freshman guard from Alexandria, La., scored 40 points, grabbed four rebounds and added seven assists and two steals as the Mystics split a pair of games.
Conradsen, a 5-6 freshman from Savage, Mont., led the Lady Jacks to a pair of wins, shooting 61 percent from the field and scoring 34 points. She also had six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Matilda Dietz of Miles Community College was named the Mon-Dak volleyball player of the week. A 5-3 libero from Manhattan, Mont., she had 43 digs and two assists in non-conference matches.
JAMESTOWN HIGH SCHOOL NAMES BASEBALL COACH
Jack Bowman has been named the new head baseball coach at Jamestown High School.
Bowman is an assistant manager at Walmart in Jamestown and owns and operates 2 Below Zero, Shave Ice in Valley City and Jamestown.
He has served as a volunteer assistant baseball coach at the University of Jamestown and has also served as an assistant coach at Ricks College (Idaho) as well as serving as head Legion coach in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
“We are excited to see where coach Bowman can lead this program,” Jamestown High School activities director Jim Roaldson said. “The previous head coach, Kelley Kessler, left the program in great shape and there is a nucleus of players returning on which to continue to build. Continuing to develop that positive, committed team culture while bringing in his own influences will be coach Bowman’s biggest challenge.”