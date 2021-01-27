Area sports

The JV girls will start at 1:30 p.m. at Mandan High School, with the sophomore boys at 1:30 p.m. at All-Seasons Arena and the ninth grade girls at 1:30 p.m. at All-Seasons Arena.

The varsity girls game will start at 3 p.m. and the varsity boys at 4:45 p.m., both at the Mandan High School gym.

MON-DAK PLAYERS OF THE WEEK NAMED

Jerrick Baines of Bismarck State College and Haylie Conradsen of Dakota College-Bottineau were named the Mon-Dak Conference basketball players of the week.

Baines, a 6-foot-1 freshman guard from Alexandria, La., scored 40 points, grabbed four rebounds and added seven assists and two steals as the Mystics split a pair of games.

Conradsen, a 5-6 freshman from Savage, Mont., led the Lady Jacks to a pair of wins, shooting 61 percent from the field and scoring 34 points. She also had six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Matilda Dietz of Miles Community College was named the Mon-Dak volleyball player of the week. A 5-3 libero from Manhattan, Mont., she had 43 digs and two assists in non-conference matches.

JAMESTOWN HIGH SCHOOL NAMES BASEBALL COACH

Jack Bowman has been named the new head baseball coach at Jamestown High School.