Area sports

Kuntz, a 5-foot-7 sophomore middle hitter, was named the league’s volleyball player of the week.

Kuntz had 13 kills in 26 attempts with three errors, five blocks and eight digs in helping the Mystics to two wins for the week. Kuntz is a Dickinson Trinity graduate.

Payne, a 5-8 freshman forward from Fargo Shanley, was named the league women’s basketball player of the week. In helping the Mystics to a pair of wins last week, she scored 39 points to go along with 24 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

MYSTICS RANKED NO. 11 IN VOLLEYBALL POLL

Bismarck State College is ranked in the national NJCAA Division II volleyball poll.

The Mystics (7-1) are No. 11 in the rankings, one spot behind fellow Mon-Dak school NDSCS.

Parkland College (7-0) is ranked No. 1.

Two BSC players are among the national statistical leaders – Becca Nitsch is third in the nation in kills per set with 4.85 and fifth in the nation with a total of 131 kills. Abbi Kopp is sixth in total digs with 150.

IFL MOVES KICKOFF WEEKEND