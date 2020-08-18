Area sports

LARKS ROLL PAST FLICKERTAILS
Jayce Bailey and Brayden Koenig had two hits piece and Braxton Hewitt scored three runs as the Bismarck Larks defeated the Mandan Flickertails 10-1 on Tuesday night in Northwoods League baseball at Municipal Ballpark.
Mandan got an early lead, but it didn’t last long.
Bailey Reed’s RBI single in the top of the first gave the Flickertails an early 1-0 lead.
But the Larks answered with two runs in the home half of the first on a Dak Finley two-run single.
Cal James drove in a run with a fourth-inning single to make it a 3-1 Larks lead.
Koenig and Kyle Leapaldt drove in runs in the bottom of the fifth, pushing the Larks lead to 5-1.
Hewitt walked with the bases loaded to drive in the sixth Larks run in the sixth. Bailey added a sacrifice fly for a six-run Larks lead. Koenig drove home the third run of the inning on a single to right, and Bismarck took an 8-1 lead through six frames.
Reed Butz, a Valley City State junior, allowed one unearned run on two hits over seven innings. He walked three and struck out seven.
The Larks tacked on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Nick Henrichs finished up, firing two scoreless innings for the Larks, walking none and striking out one.
The Larks (26-12) are off on Wednesday, while the Flickertails (22-17) take on the Bull Moose (9-28) at 7:05 p.m.
<h3>DICKINSON STATE TOPS NSAA PRESEASON GRID POLL
Dickinson State is favored to repeat as North Star Athletic Association football champions in 2020.
The Blue Hawks got five of six first-place votes in the league’s coaches poll. Valley City State received the other first-place vote, with DSU edging VCSU 30-25 in the voting. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
Dickinson State won the NSAA title for the fifth consecutive season in 2019, finishing 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the North Star. The Blue Hawks lost to No. 1-ranked Morningside (Iowa) in the opening round of the NAIA playoffs.
Valley City State and Waldorf (Iowa), which finished third in the coaches poll, each finished 5-2 and tied for second last season.
Dakota State (S.D.), finished fourth, Presentation (S.D.) fifth and Mayville State sixth in the poll.
The North Star football schedule is set to kick off on Sept. 12.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!