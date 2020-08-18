Area sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LARKS ROLL PAST FLICKERTAILS

Jayce Bailey and Brayden Koenig had two hits piece and Braxton Hewitt scored three runs as the Bismarck Larks defeated the Mandan Flickertails 10-1 on Tuesday night in Northwoods League baseball at Municipal Ballpark.

Mandan got an early lead, but it didn’t last long.

Bailey Reed’s RBI single in the top of the first gave the Flickertails an early 1-0 lead.

But the Larks answered with two runs in the home half of the first on a Dak Finley two-run single.

Cal James drove in a run with a fourth-inning single to make it a 3-1 Larks lead.

Koenig and Kyle Leapaldt drove in runs in the bottom of the fifth, pushing the Larks lead to 5-1.

Hewitt walked with the bases loaded to drive in the sixth Larks run in the sixth. Bailey added a sacrifice fly for a six-run Larks lead. Koenig drove home the third run of the inning on a single to right, and Bismarck took an 8-1 lead through six frames.

Reed Butz, a Valley City State junior, allowed one unearned run on two hits over seven innings. He walked three and struck out seven.