Area sports

FLICKERTAILS BLANK BULL MOOSE
John Wilson and Nick Hill combined on a three-hit shutout on Friday as the Mandan Flickertails defeated the Bismarck Bull Moose.
Mandan scored twice in the sixth to take the lead in a pitcher’s duel, and the Flickertails went on to post a 5-0 victory at Municipal Ballpark.
Flickertails starter John Wilson (1-0) threw six shutout innings in his third appearance of the season. The junior from Old Dominion allowed three hits, walked one and struck out eight batters.
In three outings this summer for Mandan, Wilson has a 0.00 ERA over 15 innings, allowing 11 hits, walking one and striking out 13.
The Flickertails snapped a scoreless deadlock with a two-run top of the sixth inning.
Jared Wegner lined an RBI single to right to give the Flickertails a 1-0 lead. Collin Hopkins added a run-scoring groundout to give the visitors a two-run lead.
Bull Moose starter Michael Ross (0-3) threw five shutout innings to open the game and went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out four.
Damone Hale’s ground-rule double into the ivy-covered right field fence made it 3-0 in the seventh.
Collin Hopkins’ eighth-inning sacrifice fly made it 4-0 Flickertails. Mandan added another run on a wild pitch.
Hill finished up on the mound for Mandan, throwing three hitless, scoreless frames to pick up his first save. The sophomore from Nicholls State walked one and struck out four.
The Flickertails (14-8) are off on Saturday, while the Larks (13-5) take on the Bull Moose (3-17) in a doubleheader, with the opener at 12:35 p.m. and the nightcap at 7:05 p.m.
GOVS TWINBILL POSTPONED
Due to potential sever weather on Friday, the Bismarck Governors’ statewide conference doubleheader at Grand Forks was postponed.
The twinbill was moved to Monday, July 20 at 5 p.m. at Kraft Field.
MARAUDERS TRACK TEAMS, INDIVIDUALS HONORED
The University of Mary men’s and women’s track and field teams earned All-Academic honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association.
The Marauders’ women’s team posted a 3.47 grade point average for the year, while the men’s team earned a 3.29 gpa. Both teams showed an increase from the previous year. It’s the ninth consecutive year the U-Mary women’s team has earned All-Academic Team honors, and the seventh straight for the men’s team.
In addition to the team honors, nine individual athletes are All-Academic honors.
Freshman Elizabeth Acheson, sophomore Courtney Dembrowski, freshman Ava Grimm, senior Lexus Lovan, junior D’Andra Morris, senior Ida Narbuvoll, senior Chriss-Ann Thomas, junior Logan Myers and senior Jackson Penner were honored.
DOUBLE EAGLE AT HAWKTREE
Mike Huber of Bismarck carded a double eagle on the 512-yard fifth hole at Hawktree Golf Club on Friday.
He hit a driver off the tee on the par-five hole and a gap wedge on the fairway. Huber's was the second double eagle of the season at Hawktree.
Witnessing Huber's feat were Chuck Ruppert, Tom Deis and Dave Andrisen, all of Bismarck.
