Area sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

FLICKERTAILS BLANK BULL MOOSE

John Wilson and Nick Hill combined on a three-hit shutout on Friday as the Mandan Flickertails defeated the Bismarck Bull Moose.

Mandan scored twice in the sixth to take the lead in a pitcher’s duel, and the Flickertails went on to post a 5-0 victory at Municipal Ballpark.

Flickertails starter John Wilson (1-0) threw six shutout innings in his third appearance of the season. The junior from Old Dominion allowed three hits, walked one and struck out eight batters.

In three outings this summer for Mandan, Wilson has a 0.00 ERA over 15 innings, allowing 11 hits, walking one and striking out 13.

The Flickertails snapped a scoreless deadlock with a two-run top of the sixth inning.

Jared Wegner lined an RBI single to right to give the Flickertails a 1-0 lead. Collin Hopkins added a run-scoring groundout to give the visitors a two-run lead.

Bull Moose starter Michael Ross (0-3) threw five shutout innings to open the game and went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Damone Hale’s ground-rule double into the ivy-covered right field fence made it 3-0 in the seventh.