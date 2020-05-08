Area sports

WILHELM NAMED COACH OF THE YEAR

Jordan Wilhelm of Bismarck High was named the North Dakota Class A boys basketball coach of the year by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Wilhelm guided the Demons to a 20-5 season, which finished with an 85-62 win over Fargo Shanley in the quarterfinals of the state tournament, which was suspended and eventually canceled before the semifinal round due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BHS went 15-5 in West Region play, finishing second in the regular-season standings and defeated Jamestown 84-79 in overtime in the West Region tournament final.

Devils Lake’s Justin Klein was named the Class A girls coach of the year.

Klein led the Firebirds to a 25-1 mark, capped by a 64-57 win over Fargo Davies in the semifinals of the state tournament. Devils Lake won the East Region regular-season title before falling to Davies in the semifinals of the East Region tournament for their only setback of the season.

Rick Smith of Four Winds-Minnewaukan was named the Class B boys coach of the year.

Smith led the Indians to a 23-1 record, a District 7 title and a 59-43 victory over St. John in the Region 4 championship game prior to the state Class B tournament, which was canceled.

