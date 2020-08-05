Area sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

VAUGHAN JOINS NORTHERN STATE STAFF

Josh Vaughan has joined Saul Phillips’ men’s basketball coaching staff at Northern State.

Vaughan, a former University of Mary assistant coach, has spent the last three season as head coach at Dickinson State. He led the Blue Hawks to a 40-43 mark and led DSU to the North Star Athletic Association title game in 2017-18.

Prior to DSU, Vaughan coached at U-Mary (2015-17) and Minnesota State-Moorhead (2011-13) as an assistant coach and was director of basketball operations at North Dakota State (2013-15) and Wofford (2010-11).

Vaughan played collegiately at NDSU under Phillips and was on the Bison’s 2009 NCAA tournament team.

VALLEY CITY EDGES CAPITALS AT STATE CLASS A

Mitchel Taylor outdueled Jaden Mitzel as Valley City edged the Bismarck Capitals 2-1 at the state Class A Senior Babe Ruth baseball tournament on Wednesday.

Taylor held the Capitals to one unearned run on five hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out two. At the plate, Taylor also drove in a run.

Mitzel limited Valley City to two runs on four hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out four.