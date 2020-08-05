Area sports

VAUGHAN JOINS NORTHERN STATE STAFF
Josh Vaughan has joined Saul Phillips’ men’s basketball coaching staff at Northern State.
Vaughan, a former University of Mary assistant coach, has spent the last three season as head coach at Dickinson State. He led the Blue Hawks to a 40-43 mark and led DSU to the North Star Athletic Association title game in 2017-18.
Prior to DSU, Vaughan coached at U-Mary (2015-17) and Minnesota State-Moorhead (2011-13) as an assistant coach and was director of basketball operations at North Dakota State (2013-15) and Wofford (2010-11).
Vaughan played collegiately at NDSU under Phillips and was on the Bison’s 2009 NCAA tournament team.
VALLEY CITY EDGES CAPITALS AT STATE CLASS A
Mitchel Taylor outdueled Jaden Mitzel as Valley City edged the Bismarck Capitals 2-1 at the state Class A Senior Babe Ruth baseball tournament on Wednesday.
Taylor held the Capitals to one unearned run on five hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out two. At the plate, Taylor also drove in a run.
Mitzel limited Valley City to two runs on four hits over seven innings, walking one and striking out four.
Earlier, the Bismarck Reps and Jamestown stayed alive with consolation wins. The Reps defeated the Minot Metros 6-4 and Jamestown beat Devils Lake 4-1. In the other winner’s bracket game, the West Fargo Vets edged the Fargo Jets 8-5.
Today, Jamestown takes on the Fargo Jets at 11 a.m. and the Reps take on the Capitals at 2 p.m. in loser-out games. The Vets face Valley City at 5 p.m. in the winner’s bracket.
