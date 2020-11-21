 Skip to main content
Area sports
agate

Area sports

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;10;0;0;20

Minot;4;2;2;10

Austin;2;1;1;5

BOBCATS;2;5;0;4

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;0;8

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;7;3;0;14

Johnstown;5;0;3;13

Maryland;5;3;2;12

New Jersey;4;5;4;12

Danbury;5;1;0;10

NE Generals;4;9;0;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;6;2;0;12

Shreveport;5;1;0;10

Wichita Falls;3;3;2;8

Odessa;3;3;0;6

New Mexico;2;3;1;5

Amarillo;1;4;1;3

Friday, Nov. 20

Aberdeen 7, Minot 0

Austin 3, Minn. Wilderness 2, SO

Johnstown 4, New Jersey 2

Maryland 5, NE Generals 3

Lone Star 2, Wichita Falls 1

Shreveport 6, New Mexico 0

Saturday, Nov. 21

Aberdeen 5, Minot 2

Janesville 5, Austin 2

Johnstown 3, New Jersey 1

Wichita Falls 5, Lone Star 2

Shreveport 6, New Mexico 4

Sunday, Nov. 22

Austin at Janesville

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Danbury at Maine

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

Austin at Minn. Wilderness

Chippewa Falls at Minn. Magicians

Danbury at Maine

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Odessa at Amarillo

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College men’s basketball

Valley City State 100, Baptist Bible College 76

College women’s basketball

Dakota State 94, Valley City State 52

Mayville State 59, Presentation College 50

High school volleyball

State tournament

Class A

Championship

Bismarck Century 3, West Fargo 1

Third place

Fargo Davies 3, Jamestown 0

Fifth place

Bismarck Legacy 3, Mandan 2

Seventh place

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Valley City 0

Class B

Championship

Linton-HMB 3, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 0

Third place

Thompson 3, Northern Cass 2

Fifth place

Dickinson Trinity 3, Flasher 0

Seventh place

Kenmare 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 1

