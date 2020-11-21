Area sports

NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;10;0;0;20
Minot;4;2;2;10
Austin;2;1;1;5
BOBCATS;2;5;0;4
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;0;8
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;7;3;0;14
Johnstown;5;0;3;13
Maryland;5;3;2;12
New Jersey;4;5;4;12
Danbury;5;1;0;10
NE Generals;4;9;0;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;6;2;0;12
Shreveport;5;1;0;10
Wichita Falls;3;3;2;8
Odessa;3;3;0;6
New Mexico;2;3;1;5
Amarillo;1;4;1;3
Friday, Nov. 20
Aberdeen 7, Minot 0
Austin 3, Minn. Wilderness 2, SO
Johnstown 4, New Jersey 2
Maryland 5, NE Generals 3
Lone Star 2, Wichita Falls 1
Shreveport 6, New Mexico 0
Saturday, Nov. 21
Aberdeen 5, Minot 2
Janesville 5, Austin 2
Johnstown 3, New Jersey 1
Wichita Falls 5, Lone Star 2
Shreveport 6, New Mexico 4
Sunday, Nov. 22
Austin at Janesville
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Danbury at Maine
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
Austin at Minn. Wilderness
Chippewa Falls at Minn. Magicians
Danbury at Maine
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Odessa at Amarillo
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College men’s basketball
Valley City State 100, Baptist Bible College 76
College women’s basketball
Dakota State 94, Valley City State 52
Mayville State 59, Presentation College 50
High school volleyball
State tournament
Class A
Championship
Bismarck Century 3, West Fargo 1
Third place
Fargo Davies 3, Jamestown 0
Fifth place
Bismarck Legacy 3, Mandan 2
Seventh place
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Valley City 0
Class B
Championship
Linton-HMB 3, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 0
Third place
Thompson 3, Northern Cass 2
Fifth place
Dickinson Trinity 3, Flasher 0
Seventh place
Kenmare 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!