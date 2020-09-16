Area sports

LANGDON, KIDDER COUNTY TOP POLLS
Langdon-Edmore-Munich and Kidder County top the North Dakota Class A and nine-man football polls this week.
The Cardinals (4-0) got all 17 first-place votes in the Class A poll, which was released on Wednesday. The top four teams remain unchanged this week, with Velva (3-0), Lisbon (3-0) and Oakes (2-0) following LEM.
Killdeer (4-0) moved into the poll at No. 5.
Minot Ryan (3-1) and Dickinson Trinity (3-1) received votes.
The Wolves (3-0) received 15 of 17 first-place votes in the nine-man balloting by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
No. 2 Cavalier (4-0) and No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (4-0) each got one first-place nod. Linton-HMB 1-1) remained at No. 4 following a double-overtime loss to Kidder County.
St. John (4-0) moved into the poll at No. 5.
Beach (3-0) received votes this week.
LEGACY-JAMESTOWN FOOTBALL GAME MOVED
Due to unsafe playing conditions at Ernie Gates Field in Jamestown, Friday’s West Region football game between Jamestown and Legacy has been moved.
The Blue Jays and Sabers will play at the University of Jamestown’s Taylor Stadium beginning at 4 p.m.
DICKINSON STATE FOOTBALL HOME OPENER SATURDAY
Dickinson State will host Mayville State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Bisiot Activities Center in its football season opener.
The outdoor spaces at the BAC have been designated as recreation facilities and game day operations will be altered in accordance with the ND Smart Restart guidelines.
Only suite holders and game workers will be allowed inside the BAC building during games.
Ticket sales are being limited in order to reduce capacities inside and outside the BAC and to promote social distancing.
Other than suite holders, all tickets must be purchased online prior to the game. No tickets will be sold at the gate. General admission ticket entrances will be at the north and south patio gates.
Outdoor seating will be arranged to that social distancing can be maintained to the greatest extent possible. When social distancing is maintained, fans do not have to wear masks while in their seats. However, fans are expected to wear masks when not in their seats, such as when entering or exiting the BAC or when purchasing concessions.
EARLY DEADLINE
Due to an early deadline on Wednesday, evening sports results were not available at press time.
Later results can be found at www.bismarcktribune.com and in the Friday print edition.
