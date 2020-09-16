Area sports

DICKINSON STATE FOOTBALL HOME OPENER SATURDAY

Dickinson State will host Mayville State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Bisiot Activities Center in its football season opener.

The outdoor spaces at the BAC have been designated as recreation facilities and game day operations will be altered in accordance with the ND Smart Restart guidelines.

Only suite holders and game workers will be allowed inside the BAC building during games.

Ticket sales are being limited in order to reduce capacities inside and outside the BAC and to promote social distancing.

Other than suite holders, all tickets must be purchased online prior to the game. No tickets will be sold at the gate. General admission ticket entrances will be at the north and south patio gates.

Outdoor seating will be arranged to that social distancing can be maintained to the greatest extent possible. When social distancing is maintained, fans do not have to wear masks while in their seats. However, fans are expected to wear masks when not in their seats, such as when entering or exiting the BAC or when purchasing concessions.

EARLY DEADLINE