Area sports

JAMESTOWN POSTPONES FOOTBALL OPENER
The University of Jamestown won’t be kicking off the football season this week as planned.
Four days after the school postponed its first five scheduled volleyball matches of the 2020 season, the school announced on Monday that it was electing to postpone its football season opener, set for Saturday, Sept. 12 against Briar Cliff (Iowa) in Sioux Falls, S.D.
UJ athletic director Sean Johnson told the Jamestown Sun that the decision to postpone the contest was Jamestown’s decision, not Briar Cliff’s. Johnson said the football team did not have a COVID-19 breakout but confirmed positive cases had been identified in the football team.
Stutsman County reported a single-day record of 49 new cases on Sunday, most of them reported from a public testing event at the Jamestown Civic Center. A total of 18 new cases in the county were reported on Monday.
The Jimmie volleyball team is scheduled to open on Sept. 18 at Dordt (Iowa). The Jimmies hope to open the football season on Sept. 19 at Dordt (Iowa).
CENTURY, ST. MARY’S TOP FOOTBALL POLLS
Century and St. Mary’s sit atop the latest North Dakota Class AAA and Class AA football polls, which were released on Monday.
The Patriots (2-0) received 11 of 13 first-place votes and topped the Class AAA balloting with 62 points.
Bismarck (2-0) edged West Fargo Sheyenne (2-0) 44-39 in the voting for second place. The Mustangs and No. 4-ranked Fargo Shanley (2-0) each received one first-place vote.
Fargo Davies (2-0) rounded out the top five. West Fargo (2-0) and Legacy (1-1) received votes in the poll.
The Saints (2-0) got all 12 first-place votes for 60 points in the Class AA voting.
Beulah (2-0) finished second with 44 points, followed by Hillsboro-Central Valley (2-0), Kindred (1-0) and Valley City (0-1).
Hazen (1-1) received votes in the poll.
The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
