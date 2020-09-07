Area sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

JAMESTOWN POSTPONES FOOTBALL OPENER

The University of Jamestown won’t be kicking off the football season this week as planned.

Four days after the school postponed its first five scheduled volleyball matches of the 2020 season, the school announced on Monday that it was electing to postpone its football season opener, set for Saturday, Sept. 12 against Briar Cliff (Iowa) in Sioux Falls, S.D.

UJ athletic director Sean Johnson told the Jamestown Sun that the decision to postpone the contest was Jamestown’s decision, not Briar Cliff’s. Johnson said the football team did not have a COVID-19 breakout but confirmed positive cases had been identified in the football team.

Stutsman County reported a single-day record of 49 new cases on Sunday, most of them reported from a public testing event at the Jamestown Civic Center. A total of 18 new cases in the county were reported on Monday.

The Jimmie volleyball team is scheduled to open on Sept. 18 at Dordt (Iowa). The Jimmies hope to open the football season on Sept. 19 at Dordt (Iowa).

