Area sports

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Mandan Flickertails 12, Bismarck Bull Moose 5

Flickertails;120;022;005;-;12;11;4

Bull Moose;100;000;31x;-;5;10;4

Nick Hill, Tyler Strechay (6), David Wylie (8), Brian Craven (9) and Collin Hopkins; Garret Reisz, Dawson Day (3), Tyler Wehrle (5), Garrett Willis (6), Ike Buxton (8), Nathan Critchett (9) and David Melfi. W – Hill. L – Reisz. HR – None.

Records: Flickertails 4-3, Bull Moose 1-5.

<h1>BASEBALL

GOVERNORS 6-2, WEST FARGO PATRIOTS 2-3

At West Fargo

Governors 6, Patriots 2

Governors;400;001;1;-;6;10;0

WF;000;002;0;-;2;5;0

Cade Feeney, Connor Hanson (6), Nick Hinsz (6) and Cru Walker; Dustin Mertz, Abe Hestdalen (1), Tyler Rued (4), Alex Urlaub (6) and Drew Clouse, Mertz (1). W – Feeney. L – Mertz. Sv – Hinsz. HR – None.

Highlights: Govs – Colton Schulte 2-for-3, RBI; Walker 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Isaac Pegors 2-for-3, R; Feeney 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SOs; Hinsz 1.2 IP 2 H, 0 R, 0, BB, 0 SOs. WF – Brayden Jacobson 4-for-4, R.

Patriots 3, Governors 2

Governors;001;001;0;-;2;5;2

Patriots;000;003;x;-;3;4;0

Skyler Reidinger and Cru Walker; Brennan Haman, Lance Oster (5), Nolan Dodds (7) and Drew Clouse. W – Oster. L – Riedinger. Sv – Dodds. HR – None.

Highlights: Govs – Cade Feeney 1-for-3, R; Connor Hanson 1-for-3, RBI; Jack Johnson 1-for-3, RBI; Isaac Pegors 1-for-3, triple; Hinsz 1-for-4; Riedinger 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SOs. WF – Alex Urlaub 1-for-3, double, R; Evan Berg 1-for-1, RBI; Brayden Jacobson 0-for-3, R, RBI.

KIDDER COUNTY 11-4, JAMESTOWN 0-5

(Monday)

Kidder County 11, Jamestown 0

KC;400;111;4;-;11;14;1

Jamestown;000;000;0;-;0;1;1

Ty Biesterfeld and Parker Hager; Ethan Gall, Max Fronk (6) and Fronk, Gall (6). W – Biesterfeld. L – Gall. HR – None.

Highlights: KC – Biesterfeld 7 IP, 1 H, 7 SOs, 2-for-4, RBI; Hager 2-for-4, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Taren Schmidt 2-for-3, double, RBI; Blake Pfaff 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Gage Pfaff 2-for-4, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Jacob Knowlen 2-for-3, RBI.

Jamestown 5, Kidder County 4

KC;002;11;-;4;2;2

Jamestown;100;4x;-;5;8;1

Taren Schmidt and Blake Pfaff; Brooks Roaldson and Ethan Gall. W- Roaldson. L – Schmidt. HR – None.

Highlights: KC – Schmidt 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Gage Pfaff 1-for-2, RBI. J – Jackson Watters 2-for-2, double; Ashton Stockert 2-for-2, double; Gall 2-for-2, double, RBI; Roaldson 7 Ks.

Records: KC 4-2, 3-0 district.

N.D. SCORES

Baseball

Bismarck 6-2, West Fargo 2-3

Dickinson 8-6, Minot 7-3

Hazen 11-16, Stanley 0-4

Minot Expos 4-7, Makoti 3-8

