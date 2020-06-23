Area sports

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Mandan Flickertails 12, Bismarck Bull Moose 5
Flickertails;120;022;005;-;12;11;4
Bull Moose;100;000;31x;-;5;10;4
Nick Hill, Tyler Strechay (6), David Wylie (8), Brian Craven (9) and Collin Hopkins; Garret Reisz, Dawson Day (3), Tyler Wehrle (5), Garrett Willis (6), Ike Buxton (8), Nathan Critchett (9) and David Melfi. W – Hill. L – Reisz. HR – None.
Records: Flickertails 4-3, Bull Moose 1-5.
<h1>BASEBALL
GOVERNORS 6-2, WEST FARGO PATRIOTS 2-3
At West Fargo
Governors 6, Patriots 2
Governors;400;001;1;-;6;10;0
WF;000;002;0;-;2;5;0
Cade Feeney, Connor Hanson (6), Nick Hinsz (6) and Cru Walker; Dustin Mertz, Abe Hestdalen (1), Tyler Rued (4), Alex Urlaub (6) and Drew Clouse, Mertz (1). W – Feeney. L – Mertz. Sv – Hinsz. HR – None.
Highlights: Govs – Colton Schulte 2-for-3, RBI; Walker 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Isaac Pegors 2-for-3, R; Feeney 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SOs; Hinsz 1.2 IP 2 H, 0 R, 0, BB, 0 SOs. WF – Brayden Jacobson 4-for-4, R.
Patriots 3, Governors 2
Governors;001;001;0;-;2;5;2
Patriots;000;003;x;-;3;4;0
Skyler Reidinger and Cru Walker; Brennan Haman, Lance Oster (5), Nolan Dodds (7) and Drew Clouse. W – Oster. L – Riedinger. Sv – Dodds. HR – None.
Highlights: Govs – Cade Feeney 1-for-3, R; Connor Hanson 1-for-3, RBI; Jack Johnson 1-for-3, RBI; Isaac Pegors 1-for-3, triple; Hinsz 1-for-4; Riedinger 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SOs. WF – Alex Urlaub 1-for-3, double, R; Evan Berg 1-for-1, RBI; Brayden Jacobson 0-for-3, R, RBI.
KIDDER COUNTY 11-4, JAMESTOWN 0-5
(Monday)
Kidder County 11, Jamestown 0
KC;400;111;4;-;11;14;1
Jamestown;000;000;0;-;0;1;1
Ty Biesterfeld and Parker Hager; Ethan Gall, Max Fronk (6) and Fronk, Gall (6). W – Biesterfeld. L – Gall. HR – None.
Highlights: KC – Biesterfeld 7 IP, 1 H, 7 SOs, 2-for-4, RBI; Hager 2-for-4, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Taren Schmidt 2-for-3, double, RBI; Blake Pfaff 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Gage Pfaff 2-for-4, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Jacob Knowlen 2-for-3, RBI.
Jamestown 5, Kidder County 4
KC;002;11;-;4;2;2
Jamestown;100;4x;-;5;8;1
Taren Schmidt and Blake Pfaff; Brooks Roaldson and Ethan Gall. W- Roaldson. L – Schmidt. HR – None.
Highlights: KC – Schmidt 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Gage Pfaff 1-for-2, RBI. J – Jackson Watters 2-for-2, double; Ashton Stockert 2-for-2, double; Gall 2-for-2, double, RBI; Roaldson 7 Ks.
Records: KC 4-2, 3-0 district.
