Area sports

NDSU’S HEDBERG NAMED ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

Randy Hedberg of North Dakota State was named the spring FCS assistant coach of the year by the American Football Coaches Association.

Hedberg has been the associate head coach, passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Bison for the past two seasons after serving as quarterbacks coach from 2014-18. He has helped the Bison to five national championships and six MVFC titles.

Casey Jacobsen of Morningside was named the NAIA assistant coach of the year. Jacobsen is in his 17th season and has been co-defensive coordinator since 2010. He has helped lead the Mustangs to two NAIA national titles and 11 GPAC titles.

