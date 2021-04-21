 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area sports
agate

Area sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL

U-MARY 3-2, MINOT STATE 2-12

At Minot

U-Mary 3, Minot State 2

U-Mary;010;010;1;-;3;7;1

MSU;001;010;0;-;2;6;0

Jonathan Draheim and Tyrus Barclay; Zach Newman, Cameron Bagshaw (5), Grant Dowty (7), Jordan Chappell (7), Aaron Kern (7) and Matt Malone. W – Draheim (6-0). L – Kern (0-1). HR – U-Mary: Riley Schlimm, Braxton Innis.

Highlights: U-Mary – Barclay 1-for-3, double, R; Calvin James 2-for-3, double, RBI; Schlimm 1-for-2, HR, R, RBI; Innis 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI; Braeton Wixo 1-for-3, double; Draheim 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SOs. MSU – Drew Behling 1-for-3, double, R; Malone 2-for-3, R; Ryley Humrighouse 2-for-3.

Minot State 12, U-Mary 2

U-Mary;002;000;0;-;2;9;2

MSU;010;046;1;-;12;13;0

Derek Shoen, Jayden Smith (5), Liam Sommer (5), Mark Schommer (6), Daniel Turner (6) and Tyrus Barclay; Carson Tonini, Tyler Luban (3), Garrett Nicholson (5), Craig Schmich (7) and Nolan Monthei. W – Nicholson (1-1). L – Shoen (0-2). HR – None.

Highlights: U-Mary – Barclay 2-for-4, double; Shoen 2-for-4, R; James 2-for-3, double; Ty Jones 2-for-4, R, RBI; Riley Schlimm 1-for-3, double, RBI. MSU – Matt Malone 2-for-4, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Kellen Peat 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Declan Buckle 2-for-5, R; Jake Collins 1-for-4, 2 R; Ryley Humrighouse 3-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Kaiden Cardoso 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Monthei 2-for-2, R, 2 RBIs.

Records: U-Mary 13-13, MSU 15-11.

NORTHERN SUN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota State-Mankato;18-3;22-4

Minnesota-Crookston;11-2;16-2

Augustana;18-7;22-7

Winona State;14-8;17-10

Minot State;13-8;15-11

St. Cloud State;10-7;12-10

Northern State;12-10;13-13

U-Mary;10-9;13-13

Upper Iowa;10-12;12-16

Wayne State;9-13;10-16

Sioux Falls;9-15;13-15

Concordia-St. Paul;8-16;12-18

SW Minnesota St.;7-14;9-15

Minnesota-Duluth;6-15;9-18

Bemidji State;3-19;4-23

Wednesday’s games

U-Mary 3-2, Minot State 2-12

Upper Iowa 9-9, Concordia-St. Paul 3-11

Northern State 7-8, Minnesota-Duluth 2-9

Winona State 6-11, Wayne State 2-6

St. Cloud State 9-8, Bemidji State 4-1

Augustana 7-3, Sioux Falls 1-6

Thursday’s games

Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota-Crookston

Saturday’s games

Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1:30 p.m. (DH)

Southwest Minnesota State at Minot State

Augustana at Winona State

Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls

Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State

Northern State at Bemidji State

Minnesota-Crookston at St. Cloud State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

U-MARY 5-8, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 4-2

U-Mary 5, Minnesota State-Moorhead 4

MSUM;003;010;0;-;4;6;0

U-Mary;040;100;x;-;5;9;1

Reece Dahl and Jordie McNeilly; Alissa Alvarado and Rachael Laetsch. W – A.Alvarado (3-7). L – Dahl (4-11). HR – None.

Highlights: MSUM – Samantha Gjerde 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Kaiya Sundeen 2-for-3, R; Shay Weber 1-for-1, 2 R. U-Mary – Kaylee Kannegiesser 3-for-3, R, RBI; Madelyn Trout 1-for-3, double, R; Brooke De Jonge 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; A.Alvarado 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SOs.

U-Mary 8, Minnesota State-Moorhead 2

MSUM;011;000;0;-;2;6;3

U-Mary;000;422;x;-;8;11;2

Anna Lang and Jordie McNeilly; Kaitlyn Alvarado (1) and Rachael Laetsch. W – K.Alvarado (1-5). L – Lang (3-12). HR – U-Mary, Laetsch 2.

Highlights: MSUM – Emma Dummer 2-for-3, double; McNeilly 1-for-4, double, R. U-Mary – Mariah Sanchez 1-for-4, double, RBI; Mikaela Pelesauma 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Laetsch 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Madelynn Trout 2-for-3, 2 R; K.Alvarado 1-for-2, double, R, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SOs; Devyn Ritz 1-for-2, 2 RBIs.

Records: MSU-Moorhead 7-24, U-Mary 6-23.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

First round

(All games on ESPN3 through ESPN.com or the ESPN app)

Saturday, April 24

Holy Cross (3-0) at No. 1 South Dakota State (5-1), 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois (5-3) at Weber State (5-0), 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart (3-1) at Delaware (5-0), 6 p.m.

Davidson (4-2) at No. 4 Jacksonville State (9-2), 1 p.m.

VMI (6-1) at No. 3 James Madison (5-0), 12 p.m.

Missouri State (5-4) at North Dakota (4-1), 3 p.m.

Eastern Washington (5-1) at North Dakota State (6-2), 2:30 p.m.

Monmouth (3-0) at No. 2 Sam Houston (6-0), 11 a.m.

Quarterfinals

May 1-2

Semifinals

May 8

Championship

Frisco, Texas

May 16, 1 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

y-Aberdeen;42;4;1;85

Bismarck;26;17;5;57

Minot;22;20;6;50

Minn. Wilderness;19;22;3;41

Austin;16;25;6;38

St. Cloud;17;27;1;35

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

x-Janesville;25;9;2;52

Minn. Magicians;21;15;3;45

Fairbanks;20;17;2;42

Kenai River;16;20;2;34

Chippewa Falls;10;22;5;25

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

x-Johnstown;32;8;5;69

x-Maine;31;18;1;63

New Jersey;22;18;7;51

Maryland;20;18;7;47

NE Generals;17;28;5;39

Danbury;16;20;3;35

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

x-Shreveport;31;9;6;68

x-Lone Star;32;14;1;65

x-Amarillo;26;14;7;59

x-Wichita Falls;24;15;7;55

New Mexico;18;27;4;40

Odessa;10;32;5;25

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

Thursday, April 22

Aberdeen at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minnesota Wilderness

Austin at Minnesota Magicians

Janesville at Fairbanks

Friday, April 23

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota Wilderness at St. Cloud

Minnesota Magicians at Austin

Chippewa Falls at Kenai River

Janesville at Fairbanks

Maryland at Northeast

Maine at Johnstown

Danbury at New Jersey

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

New Mexico at Odessa

Saturday, April 24

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Austin

Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians

Janesville at Fairbanks

Chippewa Falls at Kenai River

Maryland at Northeast

Maine at Johnstown

Danbury at New Jersey

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

New Mexico at Odessa

Sunday, April 25

Chippewa Falls at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College baseball

Bismarck State 9-4, Lake Region State 3-5

Mary 3-2, Minot State 2-12

Mayville State 7-6, Valley City State 6-3

College softball

Jamestown 3-2, Concordia, Neb. 1-4

Mary 5-8, Minnesota State-Moorhead 4-2

Minot State 6-0, Northern State 3-1

Valley City State 10-5, Mayville State 1-1

High school baseball

Fargo Davies 5, West Fargo 4

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News