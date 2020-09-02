Area sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS
CLASS A
Team;Record;Points
1. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (19);2-0;95
2. Velva;1-0;66
3. Lisbon;1-0;47
4. Dickinson Trinity;2-0;37
5. Oakes;0-0;18
Others receiving votes: Bowman County, 1-0; Thompson, 1-0; Minot Ryan, 1-1.
NINE-MAN
Team;Record;Points
1. Kidder County (12);1-0;83
2. Cavalier (3);2-0;71
3. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;2-0;54
4. Linton-HMB (3);1-0;53
5. Beach;2-0;9
Others receiving votes: New Rockford-Sheyenne, 2-0; St. John, 2-0; Finley-Sharon, 2-0; Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg, 2-0; Ray-Powers Lake, 2-0.
NOTE: First-place votes in parentheses.
STATE CROSS COUNTRY POLL
CLASS A
Boys
Teams: 1. Century. 2. Grand Forks Red River. 3. Williston. 4. West Fargo Sheyenne. 5. Bismarck.
Others receiving votes: Fargo North.
Individuals: 1. Sean Korsmo, Bismarck. 2. Jacob Knodle, Sheyenne. 3. Mason Kindel, Century. 4. Ben Anteau, Jamestown. 5. Caleb Yokum, Fargo North. 6. Brady Yoder, Dickinson. 7. Ethan Bender, Century. 8. Hunter Mchenry, Red River. 9. Griffin House, Century. 10. Gavin Haut, Jamestown.
Girls
Teams: 1. Bismarck. 2. Fargo North. 3. Williston. 4. Grand Forks Central. 5. West Fargo.
Others receiving votes: None.
Individuals: 1. Meghan Ford, Jamestown. 2. Onnica Stansbury, W.F. Sheyenne. 3. Hayley Ogle, Watford City. 4. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 5. Eleni Lovgren, Williston. 6. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 7. Elle Sondag, Fargo North. 8. Anna Bernhardt, Fargo Shanley-Oak Grove. 9. Anna Lien, Fargo North. 10. Sierra Watterud, Williston.
CLASS B
Boys
Teams: 1. Bowman County. 2. Kindred. 3. Griggs County Central. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Killdeer.
Others receiving votes: None.
Individuals: 1. Ian Busche, Beulah-Hazen. 2. Patrick Wrigley, Shiloh Christian. 3. Noah Rolfe, Stanley. 4. Austin Wanner, Bowman County. 5. Jace Anderson, Killdeer. 6. Owen Duttenhefner, Killdeer. 7. Ethan Schaffer, Kindred. 8. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County. 9. Cole Campbell, Kindred. 10. Jackson Anderson, Hillsboro-CV.
Girls
Teams: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Southern McLean.
Others receiving votes: None.
Individuals: 1. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 2. Ellen Gregoire, Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 3. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 4. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 5. Peyton Gette, Kindred. 6. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 7. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby. 8. Paige Goodsell, Minto. 9. Amelia Shepard, Rugby. 10. Landyn Gerbig, Bowman County.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
FLASHER 3, MOTT-REGENT 0
Tuesday
Flasher;25;25;25
MR;17;14;17
FLASHER – Assists: McKenzee Doepke 16. Kills: Tymber Boldt 6, Leandra Schmidt 5, Summer Fleck 4. Digs: Schmidt 6, Boldt 5, Fleck 4. Aces: Fleck 3, Schmidt 3, Peyton Black 3, Joselyn Froelich 2.
MOTT-REGENT — Not provided.
Records: Flasher 1-0; Mott-Regent 0-1.
BOYS TENNIS
MINOT 9, BISMARCK 0
Tuesday at Minot
Singles: 1. Zach Diehl, Min, def. Lucas Schell 7-6 (5), 6-2. 2. Zach Renaud, Min, def. Adam Vasichek 6-1, 6-0. 3. Ridge jaeger, Min, def. Tyler Wahl 6-4, 6-2. 4. Hunter Rice, Min, def. Isaiah Koch 6-1, 6-1. 5. Aidan Diehl, Min, def. Gabe Hanson 6-2, 6-1. 6. Colby Opp, Min, def. Makai Ogoshe 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Z.Diehl-Renaud, Min, def. Schell-Vasichek 6-2, 6-2. 2. Jaeger-A.Diehl, Min, def. Koch-Ogoshi 6-1, 6-0. 3. Rice-Josh Hegstad, Min, def. Wahl-Hanson 6-1, 6-4.
